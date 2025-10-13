动脉粥样硬化的危险因素
状态
危险因素
不可改变的危险因素
年龄
早发性动脉粥样硬化性心血管疾病的家族史及遗传易感性*
男性†
种族（例如，南亚血统）
可改变的
炎症:
感染:
生活方式:
其他:
* 当动脉粥样硬化性心血管疾病发生于55岁以下的男性一级亲属或65岁以下的女性一级亲属时，即被视为早发性疾病。动脉粥样硬化性心血管疾病包括冠状动脉疾病（心肌梗死、心绞痛或冠状动脉狭窄）、脑血管疾病（短暂性脑缺血发作、缺血性中风、颈动脉狭窄）、外周动脉疾病和主动脉粥样硬化性疾病。
† 动脉粥样硬化在年轻女性、少数族裔女性以及发展中国家人群中日益普遍。
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CRP =C-反应蛋白，HDL =高密度脂蛋白胆固醇，LDL = 低密度脂蛋白胆固醇