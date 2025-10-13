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动脉粥样硬化的危险因素

动脉粥样硬化的危险因素

状态

危险因素

不可改变的危险因素

年龄

早发性动脉粥样硬化性心血管疾病的家族史及遗传易感性*

男性†

种族（例如，南亚血统）

可改变的

血脂异常（脂质代谢紊乱）：

  • 高非高密度脂蛋白和高低密度脂蛋白水平，尤其是小而密的低密度脂蛋白

  • 载脂蛋白B (ApoB) 水平增高

  • 脂蛋白（a）增高

  • 高甘油三酯血症

心血管-肾脏-代谢因素：

  • 糖尿病与胰岛素抵抗

炎症:

  • 高C反应蛋白水平

  • 系统性炎症性疾病（例如：类风湿关节炎、系统性红斑狼疮、银屑病、血管炎）

  • 意义未明的克隆性造血（CHIP）

感染:

  • HIV

  • Chlamydia pneumoniae

  • 巨细胞病毒

  • 幽门螺旋体

  • 牙周疾病

  • 严重急性呼吸综合征冠状病毒-2（COVID-19）

  • 流感病毒

  • 呼吸道合胞病毒 （RSV）

生活方式:

  • 吸烟

  • 静态生活方式

  • 饮食因素，如水果和蔬菜摄入量不足

  • 社会心理因素（例如，慢性压力源、愤怒与敌意、抑郁、焦虑、社会经济地位）

  • 酒精摄入（过量）

其他:

  • 血栓前状态（如高纤维蛋白原血症、纤溶酶原激活物抑制剂浓度增高）

  • 胸腔放射治疗

  • 化疗药物治疗（例如，蒽环类药物、紫杉烷类药物、酪氨酸激酶抑制剂、免疫检查点抑制剂）

  • 女性特有疾病（如不良妊娠结局，例如子痫前期、早发性绝经）

* 当动脉粥样硬化性心血管疾病发生于55岁以下的男性一级亲属或65岁以下的女性一级亲属时，即被视为早发性疾病。动脉粥样硬化性心血管疾病包括冠状动脉疾病（心肌梗死、心绞痛或冠状动脉狭窄）、脑血管疾病（短暂性脑缺血发作、缺血性中风、颈动脉狭窄）、外周动脉疾病和主动脉粥样硬化性疾病。

† 动脉粥样硬化在年轻女性、少数族裔女性以及发展中国家人群中日益普遍。

Arnett DK, Blumenthal RS, Albert MA, et al.2019 ACC/AHA Guideline on the Primary Prevention of Cardiovascular Disease: A Report of the American College of Cardiology/American Heart Association Task Force on Clinical Practice Guidelines. J Am Coll Cardiol.2019;74(10):e177-e232.doi:10.1016/j.jacc.2019.03.010; Hamad R, Penko J, Kazi DS, et al.Association of Low Socioeconomic Status With Premature Coronary Heart Disease in US Adults. JAMA Cardiol.2020;5(8):899-908.doi:10.1001/jamacardio.2020.1458; Izquierdo-Condoy JS, Arias-Intriago M, Becerra Cardona DA, García-Cañarte S, Vinueza-Moreano P.Anticancer Chemotherapy-Induced Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease: A Comprehensive Review. Life (Basel).2025;15(2):245.doi:10.3390/life15020245; Levine GN, Cohen BE, Commodore-Mensah Y, et al.Psychological Health, Well-Being, and the Mind-Heart-Body Connection: A Scientific Statement From the American Heart Association. Circulation.2021;143(10):e763-e783.doi:10.1161/CIR.0000000000000947; Libby P, Buring JE, Badimon L, et al.Atherosclerosis. Nat Rev Dis Primers.2019;5(1):56.doi:10.1038/s41572-019-0106-z; Pandey AK, Blaha MJ, Sharma K, et al.Family history of coronary heart disease and the incidence and progression of coronary artery calcification: Multi-Ethnic Study of Atherosclerosis (MESA). Atherosclerosis.2014;232(2):369-376.doi:10.1016/j.atherosclerosis.2013.11.042; Szwed P, Gąsecka A, Zawadka M, et al.Infections as Novel Risk Factors of Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular Diseases: Pathophysiological Links and Therapeutic Implications. J Clin Med.2021;10(12):2539.doi:10.3390/jcm10122539.

CRP  =C-反应蛋白，HDL  =高密度脂蛋白胆固醇，LDL  =  低密度脂蛋白胆固醇

* 当动脉粥样硬化性心血管疾病发生于55岁以下的男性一级亲属或65岁以下的女性一级亲属时，即被视为早发性疾病。动脉粥样硬化性心血管疾病包括冠状动脉疾病（心肌梗死、心绞痛或冠状动脉狭窄）、脑血管疾病（短暂性脑缺血发作、缺血性中风、颈动脉狭窄）、外周动脉疾病和主动脉粥样硬化性疾病。

† 动脉粥样硬化在年轻女性、少数族裔女性以及发展中国家人群中日益普遍。

Arnett DK, Blumenthal RS, Albert MA, et al.2019 ACC/AHA Guideline on the Primary Prevention of Cardiovascular Disease: A Report of the American College of Cardiology/American Heart Association Task Force on Clinical Practice Guidelines. J Am Coll Cardiol.2019;74(10):e177-e232.doi:10.1016/j.jacc.2019.03.010; Hamad R, Penko J, Kazi DS, et al.Association of Low Socioeconomic Status With Premature Coronary Heart Disease in US Adults. JAMA Cardiol.2020;5(8):899-908.doi:10.1001/jamacardio.2020.1458; Izquierdo-Condoy JS, Arias-Intriago M, Becerra Cardona DA, García-Cañarte S, Vinueza-Moreano P.Anticancer Chemotherapy-Induced Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease: A Comprehensive Review. Life (Basel).2025;15(2):245.doi:10.3390/life15020245; Levine GN, Cohen BE, Commodore-Mensah Y, et al.Psychological Health, Well-Being, and the Mind-Heart-Body Connection: A Scientific Statement From the American Heart Association. Circulation.2021;143(10):e763-e783.doi:10.1161/CIR.0000000000000947; Libby P, Buring JE, Badimon L, et al.Atherosclerosis. Nat Rev Dis Primers.2019;5(1):56.doi:10.1038/s41572-019-0106-z; Pandey AK, Blaha MJ, Sharma K, et al.Family history of coronary heart disease and the incidence and progression of coronary artery calcification: Multi-Ethnic Study of Atherosclerosis (MESA). Atherosclerosis.2014;232(2):369-376.doi:10.1016/j.atherosclerosis.2013.11.042; Szwed P, Gąsecka A, Zawadka M, et al.Infections as Novel Risk Factors of Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular Diseases: Pathophysiological Links and Therapeutic Implications. J Clin Med.2021;10(12):2539.doi:10.3390/jcm10122539.

CRP  =C-反应蛋白，HDL  =高密度脂蛋白胆固醇，LDL  =  低密度脂蛋白胆固醇

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