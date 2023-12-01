遗传性的cryopyrin-相关性周期性综合征（Cryopyrin病）

遗传性冷冻素相关周期性综合征是一组常染色体显性自身炎症性疾病，其特征是反复发作的发烧和炎症症状;它们包括家族性感冒自身炎症综合征、Muckle-Wells综合征和新生儿发病的多系统自身炎症疾病。诊断依据临床。治疗是使用白细胞介素 1 抑制剂。
遗传性冷热蛋白相关周期性综合征（CAPS）代表了一系列临床上重叠的自身炎症性疾病。
他们是由于
编码cryopyrin蛋白的NLRP3基因突变，介导炎症和IL-1beta产生
冷嘧啶活性增强，引发从NLRP3 炎症小体中释放IL-1beta增加，导致发炎和发热。
家族性寒冷性自身炎症综合征 (FCAS) 通常会引起寒冷诱发的荨麻疹，并伴有发烧、结膜炎，有时还会出现关节痛。疾病发生于生后第一年。
Muckle-Wells综合征（MWS） 会引起间歇性发热、荨麻疹、关节痛和进行性感音神经性听力损失;25%的患者发生肾淀粉样变性。
除了发热和迁移性荨麻疹之外，新生儿发病的多系统自身免疫疾病（NOMID）往往还会导致关节和肢体畸形，面部畸形，慢性无菌性脑膜炎，脑萎缩，葡萄膜炎，乳头水肿，发育迟缓，淀粉样变性，此外还有发烧和迁移性荨麻疹皮疹。未经治疗，多达20％的患者在20岁死亡。
自身炎症性周期性发热疾病
CAPS = 冷冻吡啶相关的周期性综合征； FMF = 家族性地中海热； NOMID = 新生儿多系统炎症性疾病； PFAPA = 伴有口疮性口炎、咽炎和腺炎的周期性发热； TRAPS = 肿瘤坏死因子受体相关周期性综合征。
遗传性 CAPS 的诊断
临床标准
建议的 CAPS 诊断标准包括炎症标志物增加和以下至少 2 项 (1)：
荨麻疹样皮疹
寒冷和/或压力引发的发作
感音神经性聋
肌肉骨骼症状，包括关节痛、关节炎和肌痛
慢性无菌性脑膜炎
骨骼异常，包括骨骺过度生长和前额隆起
这些标准的敏感性为 81%，特异性为 94%（1)。 欧洲风湿病协会联盟 (EULAR)/美国风湿病学会 (ACR) 也概述了 CAPS 的诊断注意事项（2）。
尽管发病年龄较早使得 CAPS 诊断的可能性更高，但在发病年龄较晚的人群中也应考虑 CAPS，因为该病罕见（因此通常不考虑）、轻度表型（早期可能无法识别）生命）和体细胞突变（无家族史）（3)。
诊断参考
遗传性 CAPS 的治疗
治疗参考文献
