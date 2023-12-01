肿瘤坏死因子受体相关性周期热综合征 （TRAPS）

肿瘤坏死因子 受体相关性周期热综合征是一种遗传性疾病，表现为反复发热、疼痛、转移性肌痛伴有红斑触痛。 诊断依靠临床和基因检测。 治疗采用非甾体类抗炎药、皮质类固醇或白细胞介素-1 抑制剂（例如阿那白滞素、卡那奴单抗）。
肿瘤坏死因子受体相关周期性综合征（TRAPS）最初在爱尔兰和苏格兰的一个家族中被描述，但在许多不同的种族中都有报道。 它源于
编码TNF受体1（TNFR1）的基因突变
该突变导致异常炎症的积累，由于错误折叠的TNFR1在内质网激活蛋白的反应。这种反应是试图纠正异常蛋白，但它会产生活性氧，引发炎症（1)。
治疗后预后好，但要警惕防止肾脏淀粉样变性。
TRAPS的症状和体征
这种罕见疾病常在10岁之前发作。发热发作通常持续 7 至 21 天（平均 10 天）（1）。
发作的最显著特征是发热、移动性肌痛和四肢肿胀。覆盖的皮肤出现红斑且触痛。
TRAPS的其他症状可能包括头痛，腹痛，腹泻或便秘，恶心，疼痛性结膜炎，眶周水肿，关节痛，皮疹和睾丸痛。男性容易发展腹股沟疝。
尽管大多数发作是自发发生的，但一些患者报告了特定的触发因素（例如身体或情绪压力、受伤、感染）。
淀粉样变性 据报道，大约 10% 的中位年龄为 43 岁的患者出现肾脏受累（1）。
自身炎症性周期性发热疾病
CAPS = 冷冻吡啶相关的周期性综合征； FMF = 家族性地中海热； NOMID = 新生儿多系统炎症性疾病； PFAPA = 伴有口疮性口炎、咽炎和腺炎的周期性发热； TRAPS = 肿瘤坏死因子受体相关周期性综合征。
Adapted from Sag E, Bilginer Y, Ozen S: Autoinflammatory diseases with periodic fevers.Curr Rheumatol Rep 19(7):41, 2017.doi: 10.1007/s11926-017-0670-8
TRAPS的诊断
临床评估
基因检测
TRAPS的诊断是依据病史，检查和基因检测。
建议的诊断标准包括家族史阳性、持续发热、眶周水肿、移行性皮疹和肌痛，以及没有咽扁桃体炎和口腔溃疡。这些标准的敏感性为 87%，特异性为 92%（1)。
非特异性症状包括：中性粒细胞增多症、急性相反应物升高、发作期多细胞系丙种球蛋白病。
病人应常规筛查蛋白尿。
TRAPS的治疗
皮质类固醇
阿那白滞素和康纳单抗
轻度发作时可短期使用非甾体类抗炎药。然而，炎症发作通常需要皮质类固醇（例如泼尼松）。随着时间的推移，皮质类固醇的剂量可能需要增加，而随着时间的推移，这种疗法可能会矛盾地导致更长时间的发作。
预防性治疗包括阿那白滞素每天一次（1, 2）和卡那单抗每 4 周一次（3, 4）。依那西普已被证明仅部分有效，通常被认为是二线预防药物（5, 6）。
