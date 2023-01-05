锌是一种矿物质，在多种代谢过程中需要少量锌（成人建议的饮食摄入量为8-11毫克/天）。饮食来源包括牡蛎、牛肉和强化谷物。
（详见膳食补充剂概述和National Institutes of Health (NIH): Zinc fact sheet for health professionals。)
声明
证据
2013年Cochrane系统评价了16个治疗性试验（1387人参加）以及2个预防性试验（394人）表明，锌可以减少的普通感冒持续时间（天数），而不是感冒症状的严重程度 (3)。虽然与对照组相比经过7天的治疗有症状的参与者比例明显降低，但不良反应，如口感差和恶心，在锌治疗组则显著升高，应予以考虑 (3)。2017年的一项荟萃分析报告称，醋酸锌和葡萄糖酸锌含片治疗感冒的疗效没有差异，也没有证据表明日剂量高于100 mg的含片疗效更高（4个)。 大多数研究对普通感冒的治疗而非预防进行了评估；然而，2021对28项试验（5446名受试者）进行的荟萃分析报告称，与安慰剂相比，锌每100人-月可预防5次上呼吸道感染，需要治疗20次（5个)。 该研究报告称，与安慰剂相比，症状提前2天缓解，更多的受试者在不服用锌的7天后可能仍有症状。
有强烈证据表明，在发展中国家，在出生后12个月内每周补充锌20mg和铁20mg可以降低婴儿腹泻和呼吸道感染的病死率 (6)。2016年Cochrane的一项综述发现，补充锌可能有利于治疗6个月以上的缺锌或营养不良儿童的腹泻（7）。
同样有强烈证据表明，每天补充40～80mg锌及抗氧剂（维生素C、E和叶黄素/玉米黄质）可减缓中重度老年人萎缩性（干性）黄斑病变 (8～9)。
锌治疗糖尿病的临床数据正在不断涌现。2019年，一项针对32项随机安慰剂对照试验（1700名受试者）的系统综述和荟萃分析发现，在糖尿病前期或糖尿病患者、肥胖或超重患者以及患有糖尿病前期或患有糖尿病的孕妇中，单锌补充剂或联合补充剂使空腹血糖显著降低了 14 mg/dL（ 0.8 mmol/L) 和 0.55% 的 血红蛋白A1C (10)。然而，使用锌单剂治疗的血红蛋白A1C降低率仅为0.35%。
不良反应
锌通常是安全的，但如果使用高剂量的锌，会产生毒性。（参见第 毒性)。锌锭的常见副作用包括恶心、呕吐、腹泻、口腔刺激、口腔溃疡和口感差。
由于锌是机体的微量金属元素，可清楚机体其他必须金属元素，锌锭剂量不可超过75mg/天（总剂量，不论给药频率），服用不能超过14天。
锌喷雾剂可能会刺激鼻子和喉咙，鼻内形式可能会导致嗅觉缺失。
药物相互作用
口服锌补充剂可能会降低某些抗生素（如头孢氨苄、四环素类、喹诺酮类）的吸收和效果；因此，锌应在抗生素使用前至少2小时或使用后4-6小时服用。
锌可刺激肿瘤细胞产生金属硫蛋白，金属硫蛋白可使顺铂失活，螯合整合酶抑制剂（dolutegravir），还可通过形成不溶性复合物降低青霉胺水平。
参考文献
1.Mayo-Wilson E, Junior JA, Imdad A, et al: Zinc supplementation for preventing mortality, morbidity, and growth failure in children aged 6 months to 12 years of age.Cochrane Database Syst Rev, 5:CD009384, 2014.doi: 10.1002/14651858
2.Lassi ZS, Kurji J, Oliveira CS: Zinc supplementation for the promotion of growth and prevention of infections in infants less than six months of age.Cochrane Database Syst Rev 4:CD010205, 2020.doi: 10.1002/14651858.CD010205.pub2
3.Singh M, Das RR: Zinc for the common cold.Cochrane Database Syst Rev 6:CD001364, 2013.doi: 10.1002/14651858.CD001364.pub4
4.Hemilä H: Zinc lozenges and the common cold: a meta-analysis comparing zinc acetate and zinc gluconate, and the role of zinc dosage. JRSM Open 8(5):2054270417694291, 2017.doi:10.1177/2054270417694291
5.Hunter J, Arentz S, Goldenberg J, et al.Zinc for the prevention or treatment of acute viral respiratory tract infections in adults: a rapid systematic review and meta-analysis of randomised controlled trials. BMJ Open 11(11):e047474, 2021.doi:10.1136/bmjopen-2020-047474
6.Baqui AH, Zaman K, Persson LA, et al: Simultaneous weekly supplementation of iron and zinc is associated with lower morbidity due to diarrhea and acute lower respiratory infection in Bangladeshi infants.J Nutr 133(12):4150-4157, 2003.doi: 10.1093/jn/133.12.4150
7.Lazzerini M, Wanzira H: Oral zinc for treating diarrhoea in children.Cochrane Database Syst Rev 12:CD005436, 2016.doi: 10.1002/14651858.CD005436.pub5
8.Chew EY, Clemons TE, Agron E, et al: Long-term effects of vitamins C and E, beta-carotene, and zinc on age-related macular degeneration: AREDS report no. 35.[published correction appears in Ophthalmology 123(12 ):2634, 2016]. Ophthalmology 120(8):1604-11.e4, 2013.doi:10.1016/j.ophtha.2013.01.021
9.The Age-Related Eye Disease Study 2 (AREDS2) Research Group, Chew EY, Clemons TE, et al: Secondary analyses of the effects of lutein/zeaxanthin on age-related macular degeneration progression: AREDS2 report No. 3.JAMA Ophthalmol 132(2):142-149, 2014.doi: 10.1001/jamaophthalmol.2013.7376
10.Wang X, Wu W, Zheng W, et al: Zinc supplementation improves glycemic control for diabetes prevention and management: a systematic review and meta-analysis of randomized controlled trials.Am J Clin Nutr 110(1):76-90, 2019.doi: 10.1093/ajcn/nqz041
更多信息
以下英语资源可能会有用。请注意，本手册对这些资源的内容不承担任何责任。