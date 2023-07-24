skip to main content
Whitney Jackson, MD

专业和专长

  • Hepatology, Transplant Hepatology, Gastroenterology

所属单位

受教育程度

  • Medical School: Sidney Kimmel Medical College of Thomas Jefferson University, Philadelphia, PA
  • Residency: Internal Medicine, Thomas Jefferson University, Philadelphia, PA
  • Fellowship: Gastroenterology, Cleveland Clinic, Cleveland, OH
  • Fellowship: Transplant Hepatology, New York Presbyterian Hospital - Columbia University, New York, NY

认证

  • American Board of Internal Medicine – Internal Medicine
  • American Board of Internal Medicine – Gastroenterology
  • American Board of Internal Medicine – Transplant Hepatology

选择奖项、成就和发表的文章

  • Over 15 articles in peer-reviewed journals

手册章节和评论