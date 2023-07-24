honeypot link
Whitney Jackson, MD
专业和专长
- Hepatology, Transplant Hepatology, Gastroenterology
受教育程度
- Medical School: Sidney Kimmel Medical College of Thomas Jefferson University, Philadelphia, PA
- Residency: Internal Medicine, Thomas Jefferson University, Philadelphia, PA
- Fellowship: Gastroenterology, Cleveland Clinic, Cleveland, OH
- Fellowship: Transplant Hepatology, New York Presbyterian Hospital - Columbia University, New York, NY
认证
- American Board of Internal Medicine – Internal Medicine
- American Board of Internal Medicine – Gastroenterology
- American Board of Internal Medicine – Transplant Hepatology
选择奖项、成就和发表的文章
- Over 15 articles in peer-reviewed journals
手册章节和评论