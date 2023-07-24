skip to main content
skip to main content
MSD默沙东 诊疗手册大众版
Search icon

Kingman P. Strohl, MD

专业和专长

  • Pulmonary and Critical Care Medicine, Sleep Medicine

所属单位

受教育程度

  • Medical School: Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine, Chicago, IL
  • Internship: Internal Medicine, University of Kentucky Medical Center, Lexington, KY
  • Residency: Internal Medicine, University of Kentucky Medical Center, Lexington, KY
  • Fellowship: Pulmonary Disease, Peter Brent Brigham Hospital, Boston, MA

认证

  • American Board of Internal Medicine – Internal Medicine
  • American Board of Internal Medicine – Pulmonary Disease
  • American Board of Internal Medicine – Sleep Medicine

选择奖项、成就和发表的文章

  • Distinguished Speaker and Honoree for Distinguished Foreign Scholar, 2014
  • Commendation for Sleep Medicine and Public Service, 2014
  • Lifetime Achievement Award, 2020
  • Excellence in Education Award, 2018
  • Top 10 Clinical Research Achievement Awards, 2014
  • Faculty Clerkship Teaching Award, 2011
  • Distinguished Achievement Award, 2008
  • Over 300 articles in peer-reviewed journals

手册章节和评论