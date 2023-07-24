honeypot link
Kingman P. Strohl, MD
专业和专长
- Pulmonary and Critical Care Medicine, Sleep Medicine
受教育程度
- Medical School: Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine, Chicago, IL
- Internship: Internal Medicine, University of Kentucky Medical Center, Lexington, KY
- Residency: Internal Medicine, University of Kentucky Medical Center, Lexington, KY
- Fellowship: Pulmonary Disease, Peter Brent Brigham Hospital, Boston, MA
认证
- American Board of Internal Medicine – Internal Medicine
- American Board of Internal Medicine – Pulmonary Disease
- American Board of Internal Medicine – Sleep Medicine
选择奖项、成就和发表的文章
- Distinguished Speaker and Honoree for Distinguished Foreign Scholar, 2014
- Commendation for Sleep Medicine and Public Service, 2014
- Lifetime Achievement Award, 2020
- Excellence in Education Award, 2018
- Top 10 Clinical Research Achievement Awards, 2014
- Faculty Clerkship Teaching Award, 2011
- Distinguished Achievement Award, 2008
- Over 300 articles in peer-reviewed journals
手册章节和评论