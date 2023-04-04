skip to main content
MSD默沙东 诊疗手册医学专业人士版
IPEX综合征

作者：Jennifer M. Barker, MD, Children's Hospital Colorado, Division of Pediatric Endocrinology
已审核/已修订 4月 2023
IPEX（免疫失调、多内分泌腺病、肠病、Χ连锁）是一种X连锁隐性综合征，与侵袭性自体免疫有关。

IPEX综合征非常罕见，系由于转录因子FOXP3突变，相继引起调节性T淋巴细胞功能障碍、自身免疫紊乱 (1)。

IPEX综合征表现为次级淋巴器官严重肿大，1型糖尿病湿疹食物过敏与感染。 继发性肠病导致持续性腹泻和发育不良。

IPEX综合征诊断根据临床特征提示，基因分析证实。应考虑对兄弟姐妹和后代进行遗传咨询和有针对性的基因检测 (2)。

IPEX综合征的治疗

  • 造血干细胞移植

若未经治疗，IPEX综合征患儿通常在出生后第一年内死亡。造血干细胞移植 已被证明对解决自身免疫性疾病和减少其他自身免疫表现的发展有益。对IPEX综合征患者进行造血干细胞移植治疗的长期随访仍在继续（1, 2）。

