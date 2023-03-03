弹性软镜配有摄像机，可用于观察从咽部至十二指肠近段的上消化道，和从肛门至盲肠（有时可观察末段回肠）的下消化道。空肠和回肠的较深部分可以用专门的、较长的肠镜进行评估。
其他诊断及治疗性操作亦可内镜下进行。 即便需进行镇静，且费用较为昂贵，进行一次内镜操作可同时完成诊断及治疗，仍使其优于其余影像学检查（如，造影、CT、MRI）。
GASTROLAB/SCIENCE PHOTO LIBRARY
DAVID M.MARTIN, MD/SCIENCE PHOTO LIBRARY
内窥镜检查通常需要静脉镇静。肛门镜及乙状结肠镜属例外，无需麻醉。
内镜检查总体并发症发生率为0.1 % ～ 0.2 %；死亡率为0.03 %。 并发症常为麻醉药物相关的（如呼吸抑制）；操作相关并发症（如，误吸、穿孔及严重的出血），后者较为少见。
结肠镜筛查或监查后的其他并发症（包括心肌梗塞，中风和严重的肺部事件）发生率较低，且不高于其他低风险操作（如，关节注射或抽吸，碎石术，关节镜检查，腕管或白内障手术）(1, 2)。
参考文献
1.Wang L, Mannalithara A, Singh G, et al: Low rates of gastrointestinal and non-gastrointestinal complications for screening or surveillance colonoscopies in a population-based study.Gastroenterology 154(3):540–555, 2018.doi: 10.1053/j.gastro.2017.10.006
2.Vargo, JJ 2nd: Sedation-related complications in gastrointestinal endoscopy.Gastrointest Endosc Clin N Am 25(1):147–158, 2015.doi: 10.1016/j.giec.2014.09.009
诊断性胃肠镜检查
传统内镜检查诊断方法 亦包括：活检刷或活检钳获取细胞及组织学样本。多种不同类型内镜具其他的诊断与治疗功能。超声内镜可评估血流或提供粘膜、粘膜下层，或腔外病变影像。 超声内镜可提示病灶的深度和范围，而传统内镜则不能。另外，超声内镜引导下，可进行腔内及腔外病变细针穿刺。
传统内镜无法对绝大部分小肠进行检查。推进式小肠镜镜身更长，可进入末端十二指肠或近端空肠。
气囊辅助肠镜检查
相比推进式小肠镜，气囊辅助肠镜可对小肠进行进一步检查。内镜外的外套管附有一个或两个可充气气囊。内镜推进至可及最远处时，气囊充气后，其与肠壁相对固定。拉回气囊可借外套管拉直小肠，即可缩短小肠，进一步进镜。
球囊辅助小肠镜检查可采用顺行（经肛）或逆行（经口）进行，使整个小肠的检查和潜在的治疗介入成为可能。
结肠镜筛查
筛查结肠镜 推荐用于结肠癌高危患者和所有人 ≥ 45岁。2021年，美国癌症多社会工作组将年龄从50岁降至45岁，以应对早发性癌症发病率的上升（1)。没有危险因素或无息肉病史的患者，应每10年做一次结肠镜检查 如果发现息肉，则在更早的时间间隔 (2)。
有关结直肠癌筛查建议的更多信息，请参阅 结直肠癌筛查测试 并看到 the 美国结直肠癌多社会工作组2021 Colorectal Cancer: Screening 建议.
诊断内窥镜检查参考文献
1.Patel SG, May FP, Anderson JC, et al: Updates on age to start and stop colorectal cancer screening: Recommendations from the U.S. Multi-Society Task Force on Colorectal Cancer. Gastroenterology 162(1):285–299, 2022.doi: 10.1053/j.gastro.2021.10.007.Clarification and additional information.Gastroenterology 163(1):339, 2022.
2.Gupta S, Lieberman D, Anderson JC, et al: Recommendations for follow-up after colonoscopy and polypectomy: A consensus update by the US Multi-Society Task Force on Colorectal Cancer.Gastrointest Endosc 91(3):463–485.e5, 2020. doi: 10.1016/j.gie.2020.01.014
治疗性胃肠道内镜
内镜治疗操作包括
取出异物
止血的方法包括应用止血钳、注射药物、止血喷雾、热凝、激光光凝、静脉曲张带或硬化治疗
通过激光或双极电凝减瘤
癌前病变的消融疗法
息肉切除shu
黏膜和/或黏膜下组织切除
网或狭窄扩张
放置支架
肠扭转或肠套叠复位
急性或亚急性结肠扩张减压术
营养管放置
胰腺囊肿引流
内窥镜下减肥手术（如放置胃内球囊，内窥镜下套管胃切除术）
内镜下肌切开术（例如，食管门失弛缓症，难治性胃轻瘫）
经口无切口胃底折叠术
胃镜检查的禁忌症
消化道内镜的绝对禁忌证包括：
休克
急性心肌梗死
腹膜炎
急性穿孔
暴发性结肠炎
相对禁忌症包括：欠合作、昏迷（除非已行气管插管）及心律失常或近期心肌缺血者。
服用抗凝剂或长期服用非甾体消炎药治疗的患者可以安全地进行诊断性消化道内镜检查。但是，若需在内镜下取活检或行光凝治疗，术前应适当停用抗凝药物一段时间 (1)。肠镜前4 日 ～5 日需停用口服含铁剂药物，因某些绿色蔬菜与铁剂相互作用会形成黏性残渣，肠道准备难以清除，影响内镜检查。
美国心脏协会和美国心脏病学学院(ACC/AHA)不再推荐对常规胃肠内窥镜检查患者进行心内膜炎预防(参见 ACC/AHA2020 guideline for the management of patients with valvular heart disease)。 美国胃肠道内窥镜检查协会还建议，对于使用人造血管移植物或其他非瓣膜性心血管装置（例如植入式电子设备）的患者或使用矫形假体的患者，在进行任何胃肠道手术之前，均应避免抗生素的预防使用（2)。 然而，在放置经皮内窥镜胃造口术 (PEG) 管之前使用抗生素以防止部位感染，可能有益于结肠镜检查前的腹膜透析患者。
禁忌症的参考文献
1.Acosta RD, Abraham NS, Chandrasekhara V, et al: The management of antithrombotic agents for patients undergoing GI endoscopy.Gastrointest Endosc 83(1):3–16, 2016.doi: 10.1016/j.gie.2015.09.035.Clarification and additional information.Gastrointest Endosc 83(3):678, 2016.
2.ASGE Standards of Practice Committee, Khashab MA, Chithadi KV, et al: Antibiotic prophylaxis for GI endoscopy.Gastrointest Endosc 81(1):81–89, 2015.doi: 10.1016/j.gie.2014.08.008
胃肠镜检查前准备
内窥镜检查的常规准备包括术前 8 小时禁食固体食物，2 至 4 小时禁食液体（参见美国麻醉医师协会工作组 2017 年指南 [1] 和 2023 年指南 [2]）。另外，肠镜前应行肠道准备。有多种方案供选择，均需流质饮食24 小时～ 48小时，服用缓泻剂，按需进行灌肠 (3)。通常使用含大量电解质液的肠清洁制剂。这些制剂有不同的容积（介于2 L到4 L之间），并且具有不同程度的功效。以分剂量方式给药，即术前一天提供一半的容量，手术当天提供一半的容量，已证明可以改善患者的依从性，检查质量和腺瘤检出率 (4)。
肠道清洁制剂不耐受的患者可给予柠檬酸镁、磷酸钠、聚乙二醇、乳果糖或其他泻药。 可用磷酸钠或清水进行灌肠。肾功能不全患者禁用磷酸盐制剂。
胃肠道准备参考文献
1.Practice Guidelines for Preoperative Fasting and the Use of Pharmacologic Agents to Reduce the Risk of Pulmonary Aspiration: Application to Healthy Patients Undergoing Elective Procedures: An Updated Report by the American Society of Anesthesiologists Task Force on Preoperative Fasting and the Use of Pharmacologic Agents to Reduce the Risk of Pulmonary Aspiration. Anesthesiology 126(3):376–393, 2017.doi: 10.1097/ALN.0000000000001452
2.Joshi GP, Abdelmalak BB, Weigel WA, et al: 2023 American Society of Anesthesiologists practice guidelines for preoperative fasting: Carbohydrate-containing clear liquids with or without protein, chewing gum, and pediatric fasting duration—A modular update of the 2017 American Society of Anesthesiologists practice guidelines for preoperative fasting. Anesthesiology 138(2):132–151, 2023.doi: 10.1097/ALN.0000000000004381
3.Gu P, Lew D, Oh SJ, et al: Comparing the real-world effectiveness of competing colonoscopy preparations: Results of a prospective trial.Am J Gastroenterol 114(2):305–314, 2019.doi: 10.14309/ajg.0000000000000057
4.ASGE Standards of Practice Committee, Saltzman JR, Cash BD, et al: Bowel preparation before colonoscopy.Gastrointest Endosc 81(4):781–794, 2015.doi: 10.1016/j.gie.2014.09.048
胶囊内镜
在视频胶囊内镜（无线视频内镜）中，患者吞入一枚一次性的胶囊，其内含摄相机，可将图像传输至体外记录仪；胶囊不需要回收。此无创技术可对小肠进行诊断，为传统内镜所不能及。
这项技术对诊断隐匿性消化道出血及胃肠道黏膜病变特别有帮助。
胶囊内镜较难用于结肠检查，故不常用于结直肠癌筛查。
更多信息
以下英语资源可能会有用。请注意，本手册对这些资源的内容不承担任何责任。
U.S. Multi-Society Task Force on Colorectal Cancer: Colorectal Cancer: Screening (2021)
American Heart Association and American College of Cardiology: 2020 ACC/AHA Guideline for the Management of Patients With Valvular Heart Disease: A Report of the American College of Cardiology/American Heart Association Joint Committee on Clinical Practice Guidelines (2020)
American Society of Anesthesiologists Task Force: 2017 Practice Guidelines for Preoperative Fasting and the Use of Pharmacologic Agents to Reduce the Risk of Pulmonary Aspiration: Application to Healthy Patients Undergoing Elective Procedures: An Updated Report by the American Society of Anesthesiologists Task Force on Preoperative Fasting and the Use of Pharmacologic Agents to Reduce the Risk of Pulmonary Aspiration (2017)
American Society of Anesthesiologists Task Force: 2023 Practice Guidelines for Preoperative Fasting: Carbohydrate-containing Clear Liquids with or without Protein, Chewing Gum, and Pediatric Fasting Duration—A Modular Update of the 2017 American Society of Anesthesiologists Practice Guidelines for Preoperative Fasting (2023)