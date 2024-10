National Center on Elder Abuse (CEA): Publications : This web site provides information regarding the work of elder abuse prevention, including publications on adult protective services, guardianship and conservatorship, laws and legislation, cultural issues, and training and professional development.

Levin MK, Reingold D, Solomon J: Elder abuse shelter programs: From model to movement.This article discusses the best practices for setting up abuse shelters for older people, which are an essential part of care for those experiencing abuse.The article also describes the components of an effective shelter.