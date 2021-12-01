组织细胞病是一组临床异质性疾病，由组织细胞异常增殖所引起，即
树突细胞（抗原呈递细胞）
单核 - 巨噬细胞（抗原提呈细胞）
这类疾病的分类很困难（见表组织细胞病），因为分类会随着对这些细胞生物学特性的进一步理解而发生变化(1)。朗格汉斯细胞组织细胞增多症是最常见的组织细胞疾病。还有其他罕见的组织细胞性疾病，如Erdheim-Chester病和幼年黄色肉芽肿, 其中一些现在被认为是朗格汉斯细胞组织细胞增多症的变体 (2)。
组织细胞病
分类
常见疾病*
树突状细胞–相关的
Erdheim-Chester病
巨噬细胞–相关的
* 其他罕见疾病存在于每个类别中。
†包括以前所谓的嗜酸性肉芽肿，Letterer-Siwe病和Hand-Schüller-Christian病
‡ 也称作伴巨大淋巴结病的窦状组织细胞增生症
See also Emile JF, Abla O, Fraitag S, et al: Revised classification of histiocytoses and neoplasms of the macrophage-dendritic cell lineages.Blood 127(22):2672–2681, 2016.doi: 10.1182/blood-2016-01-690636 and Höck, M., Zelger, B., Schweigmann, G. et al: The various clinical spectra of juvenile xanthogranuloma: Imaging for two case reports and review of the literature. BMC Pediatr 19, 128, 2019.doi: 10.1186/s12887-019-1490-y
参考文献
1.Emile JF, Abla O, Fraitag S, et al: Revised classification of histiocytoses and neoplasms of the macrophage-dendritic cell lineages.Blood 127(22):2672–2681, 2016.doi: 10.1182/blood-2016-01-690636
2.Höck, M., Zelger, B., Schweigmann, G. et al: The various clinical spectra of juvenile xanthogranuloma: Imaging for two case reports and review of the literature. BMC Pediatr 19, 128, 2019.doi: 10.1186/s12887-019-1490-y