MSD默沙东 诊疗手册医学专业人士版
组织细胞病概述

作者：Jeffrey M. Lipton, MD, PhD, Zucker School of Medicine at Hofstra/Northwell;
Carolyn Fein Levy, MD, Donald and Barbara Zucker School of Medicine at Hofstra/Northwell
已审核/已修订 12月 2021
    组织细胞病是一组临床异质性疾病，由组织细胞异常增殖所引起，即

    • 树突细胞（抗原呈递细胞）

    • 单核 - 巨噬细胞（抗原提呈细胞）

    这类疾病的分类很困难（见表组织细胞病），因为分类会随着对这些细胞生物学特性的进一步理解而发生变化(1)。朗格汉斯细胞组织细胞增多症是最常见的组织细胞疾病。还有其他罕见的组织细胞性疾病，如Erdheim-Chester病和幼年黄色肉芽肿, 其中一些现在被认为是朗格汉斯细胞组织细胞增多症的变体 (2)。

    表格
    表格

    组织细胞病

    分类

    常见疾病*

    树突状细胞–相关的

    朗格汉斯细胞组织细胞增多症

    青少年黄色肉芽肿

    Erdheim-Chester病

    巨噬细胞–相关的

    原发性噬血细胞综合征

    继发性噬血细胞综合征

    Rosai-Dorfman病

    * 其他罕见疾病存在于每个类别中。

    †包括以前所谓的嗜酸性肉芽肿，Letterer-Siwe病和Hand-Schüller-Christian病

    ‡ 也称作伴巨大淋巴结病的窦状组织细胞增生症

    See also Emile JF, Abla O, Fraitag S, et al: Revised classification of histiocytoses and neoplasms of the macrophage-dendritic cell lineages.Blood 127(22):2672–2681, 2016.doi: 10.1182/blood-2016-01-690636 and Höck, M., Zelger, B., Schweigmann, G. et al: The various clinical spectra of juvenile xanthogranuloma: Imaging for two case reports and review of the literature. BMC Pediatr 19, 128, 2019.doi: 10.1186/s12887-019-1490-y

    参考文献

    1. 1.Emile JF, Abla O, Fraitag S, et al: Revised classification of histiocytoses and neoplasms of the macrophage-dendritic cell lineages.Blood 127(22):2672–2681, 2016.doi: 10.1182/blood-2016-01-690636

    2. 2.Höck, M., Zelger, B., Schweigmann, G. et al: The various clinical spectra of juvenile xanthogranuloma: Imaging for two case reports and review of the literature. BMC Pediatr 19, 128, 2019.doi: 10.1186/s12887-019-1490-y

