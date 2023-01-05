1.Speers AB, Cabey KA, Soumyanath A, Wright KM: Effects of Withania somnifera (ashwagandha) on stress and the stress-related neuropsychiatric disorders anxiety, depression, and insomnia.Curr Neuropharmacol 19(9):1468-1495, 2021.doi: 10.2174/1570159X19666210712151556

2.Chopra A, Lavin P, Patwardhan B, et al: A 32-week randomized, placebo-controlled clinical evaluation of RA-11, an Ayurvedic drug, on osteoarthritis of the knees. J Clin Rheumatol 10(5):236-245, 2004.doi:10.1097/01.rhu.0000138087.47382.6d

3.Ziegenfuss TN, Kedia AW, Sandrock JE, et al: Effects of an aqueous extract of Withania somnifera on strength training adaptations and recovery: The STAR Trial. Nutrients 10(11):1807, 2018.doi:10.3390/nu10111807