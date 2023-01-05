skip to main content
印度人参

作者：Laura Shane-McWhorter, PharmD, University of Utah College of Pharmacy
已审核/已修订 1月 2023
印度人参是一种常绿灌木，生长在亚洲和非洲。该灌木的根部和浆果被用来制作阿育吠陀的药物。阿育吠陀 是印度的传统医疗系统。这个名字来源于梵语，翻译为“马的气味”。

(参见 膳食补充剂概述。)

声明

印度人参，也被称为 睡茄，据说可以增强肌肉力量，减轻压力并改善睡眠。由于一些初步的软骨保护活性，人们对印度人参用于治疗骨关节炎 感兴趣。

证据

没有足够的证据表明印度人参可以减轻压力、改善睡眠或有效治疗任何疾病（1)。

一种复合补充剂产品中的印度人参在缓解骨关节炎症状方面表现出潜在的功效，但目前还不清楚这种益处是由于印度人参或其他成分之一，还是由于这种组合。（2)。

在一项为期12周的随机、安慰剂对照试验中，对38名年轻、活跃的男性进行了阻力训练，评估了印度人参。该研究报告称，印度人参组在肌肉力量、卧推力量、深蹲和恢复得分方面都有明显改善（3)。

不良反应

印度人参 的副作用可能包括腹泻、头痛、镇静或恶心。可能会出现肝脏问题。印度人参可能会增加睾丸激素水平（4)。

怀孕或哺乳期间不应使用 印度人参

药物相互作用

印度人参可以与甲状腺激素和抗高血糖、抗高血压、免疫抑制剂和镇静药物相互作用。(见表一些可能的膳食补充剂-药物相互作用.)

参考文献

下载默沙东 诊疗手册应用程序！ANDROID iOS APPS in CHINA

版权所有© 2024Merck & Co., Inc., Rahway, NJ, USA 及其附属公司。保留所有权利。