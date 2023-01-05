印度人参是一种常绿灌木，生长在亚洲和非洲。该灌木的根部和浆果被用来制作阿育吠陀的药物。阿育吠陀 是印度的传统医疗系统。这个名字来源于梵语，翻译为“马的气味”。
声明
印度人参，也被称为 睡茄，据说可以增强肌肉力量，减轻压力并改善睡眠。由于一些初步的软骨保护活性，人们对印度人参用于治疗骨关节炎 感兴趣。
证据
不良反应
印度人参 的副作用可能包括腹泻、头痛、镇静或恶心。可能会出现肝脏问题。印度人参可能会增加睾丸激素水平（4)。
怀孕或哺乳期间不应使用 印度人参
药物相互作用
印度人参可以与甲状腺激素和抗高血糖、抗高血压、免疫抑制剂和镇静药物相互作用。(见表一些可能的膳食补充剂-药物相互作用.)
参考文献
