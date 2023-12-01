skip to main content
作者：Denise Millstine, MD, Mayo Clinic
已审核/已修订 12月 2023
引导联想，作为心身医学的一种，包括使用心智图像，自我指导或引导下，帮助患者放松（如治疗前），促进健康或某种状态的恢复（影响身体变化——例如，通过改变免疫系统）。意向可以涉及任何的感官。

(参见综合、补充和替代医学概述。)

引导图像的应用

放松技术（肌肉放松和深呼吸）加催眠疗法一起使用的图像可能有助于减轻疼痛，尤其是在纤维肌痛患者中 （1），并改善癌症患者的生活质量和治疗耐受性。意象也被用于心理创伤患者，包括重症监护病房 (ICU)住院治疗(2) ，以及用于患有焦虑症、压力障碍和睡眠障碍的患者。

  1. 1.Zech N, Hansen E, Bernardy K, et al: Efficacy, acceptability and safety of guided imagery/hypnosis in fibromyalgia - a systematic review and meta-analysis of randomized controlled trials.Eur J Pain 21(2):217-227, 2017.doi: 10.1002/ejp.933

  2. 2.Hadjibalassi M, Lambrinou E, Papastavrou E, et al: The effect of guided imagery on physiological and psychological outcomes of adult ICU patients: A systematic literature review and methodological implications.Aust Crit Care 31(2):73-86, 2018.doi: 10.1016/j.aucc.2017.03.001

