Steven Schmitt, MD
专业和专长
- General Infectious Diseases, Bone and Joint Infections, Prosthetic Joint Infections
受教育程度
- Medical School: University of Cincinnati College of Medicine, Cincinnati, OH
- Residency: Internal Medicine, Cleveland Clinic, Cleveland, OH
- Fellowship: Infectious Disease, Cleveland Clinic, Cleveland, OH
认证
- American Board of Internal Medicine
- American Board of Internal Medicine - Infectious Disease
选择奖项、成就和发表的文章
- Fellow, American College of Physicians
- Fellow, Infectious Diseases Society of America
- Chair, Clinical Affairs Committee, Infectious Diseases Society of America, 2011-present
- Vice President, Musculoskeletal Infection Society, 2013-present
- Cleveland Clinic Foundation Quest for Quality Award, 2003
- America’s Top Doctors, 2012-2014
- Best Doctors in Cleveland, Cleveland Magazine, 2008-2013
- Over 60 articles in peer-reviewed journals
手册章节和评论