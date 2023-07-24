skip to main content
MSD默沙东 诊疗手册大众版
David R. Thomas, MD

专业和专长

  • Internal Medicine, Geriatric Medicine

所属单位

受教育程度

  • Medical School: University of Mississippi School of Medicine, Jackson, MS
  • Residency: Internal Medicine, University of Mississippi, Jackson, MS
  • Fellowship: Geriatric Medicine, Johns Hopkins University, Baltimore, MD

认证

  • American Board of Internal Medicine – Internal Medicine
  • American Board of Internal Medicine – Geriatric Medicine

选择奖项、成就和发表的文章

  • Fellow, American College of Physicians
  • Fellow, American Geriatrics Society
  • Fellow, Gerontological Society of America
  • Sir William Osler Award for Excellence in Clinical Teaching, St Louis University Department of Medicine
  • Former Associate Editor, Journal of the American Medical Directors Association
  • Over 200 publications in peer-reviewed journals

手册章节和评论