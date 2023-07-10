honeypot link
Peggy P. Barco, OTD, OTR/L, BSW, SCDCM, CDRS, FAOTA
专业和专长
- Cognitive assessment and intervention, Awareness deficits after brain injury, Driving and community mobility
受教育程度
- Doctorate: Occupational Therapy (OTD), Washington University School of Medicine, St. Louis, MO
- Master of Science: Occupational Therapy, Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis
认证
- Registered and Licensed Occupational Therapist (OTR/L)
- Specialty Certification in Driving and Community Mobility (SCDCM)
- Certified Driver Rehabilitation Specialist (CDRS)
选择奖项、成就和发表的文章
- Fellow, American Occupational Therapy Association
- Jerome Ely Human Factors Article Award for best article in 2012, Volume of Human Factors, Naturalistic Validation of an On-Road Driving Test of Older Drivers
- Roberta Sheldon Award for Prevention and Education in Brain Injury, 2007
- Spirit of Excellence Award, Brain Injury Association of Missouri, 1997
- YMCA Working Women of Achievement Award, 1993
手册章节和评论