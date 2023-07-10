skip to main content
MSD默沙东 诊疗手册医学专业人士版
Peggy P. Barco, OTD, OTR/L, BSW, SCDCM, CDRS, FAOTA

专业和专长

  • Cognitive assessment and intervention, Awareness deficits after brain injury, Driving and community mobility

所属单位

受教育程度

  • Doctorate: Occupational Therapy (OTD), Washington University School of Medicine, St. Louis, MO
  • Master of Science: Occupational Therapy, Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis

认证

  • Registered and Licensed Occupational Therapist (OTR/L)
  • Specialty Certification in Driving and Community Mobility (SCDCM)
  • Certified Driver Rehabilitation Specialist (CDRS)

选择奖项、成就和发表的文章

  • Fellow, American Occupational Therapy Association
  • Jerome Ely Human Factors Article Award for best article in 2012, Volume of Human Factors, Naturalistic Validation of an On-Road Driving Test of Older Drivers
  • Roberta Sheldon Award for Prevention and Education in Brain Injury, 2007
  • Spirit of Excellence Award, Brain Injury Association of Missouri, 1997
  • YMCA Working Women of Achievement Award, 1993

