正常免疫球蛋白水平的选择性抗体缺陷（SADNI）

1.Orange JS, Ballow M, Stiehm ER, et al: Use and interpretation of diagnostic vaccination in primary immunodeficiency: a working group report of the Basic and Clinical Immunology Interest Section of the American Academy of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology.J Allergy Clin Immunol 130 (3 Suppl):S1–S24, 2012.doi:10.1016/j.jaci.2012.07.002