MSD默沙东 诊疗手册大众版
Sharon Levy, MD, MPH

专业和专长

  • Developmental-Behavioral Pediatrics, Addiction Medicine

所属单位

受教育程度

  • Internship: New York University School of Medicine/Bellevue Hospital, New York, NY
  • Residency: Pediatrics, New York University School of Medicine, New York, NY
  • Fellowship: Dyson Advocacy Training Fellowship, Division of Pediatrics, Boston Children's Hospital, Boston, MA
  • Medical School: New York University School of Medicine, New York, NY

认证

  • American Board of Pediatrics – Developmental Behavioral Pediatrics
  • American Board of Preventive Medicine – Addiction Medicine

选择奖项、成就和发表的文章

  • Board of Directors, American College of Academic Addiction Medicine
  • Past-President, Association for Medical Education and Research in Substance Abuse
  • Past Chair, American Academy of Pediatrics Committee on Substance Use and Prevention
  • Levy S, Botticelli M: Moving to a medical model of substance use treatment of youth. Pediatrics 147(Suppl 2): S262-S264, 2021
  • Saitz R, Bair-Merritt MH, Levy SJ: Screening for young adults for illicit drug use: A good idea although evidence is lacking. Pediatrics 147(Suppl 2): S259-S261, 2021
  • Hadland SE, Yule AM, Levy SJ, et al: Evidence-based treatment of young adults with substance use disorders. Pediatrics 147(Suppl 2): S204-S214, 2021
  • More than 80 articles in peer-reviewed journals

手册章节和评论