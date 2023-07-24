honeypot link
Sharon Levy, MD, MPH
专业和专长
- Developmental-Behavioral Pediatrics, Addiction Medicine
受教育程度
- Internship: New York University School of Medicine/Bellevue Hospital, New York, NY
- Residency: Pediatrics, New York University School of Medicine, New York, NY
- Fellowship: Dyson Advocacy Training Fellowship, Division of Pediatrics, Boston Children's Hospital, Boston, MA
- Medical School: New York University School of Medicine, New York, NY
认证
- American Board of Pediatrics – Developmental Behavioral Pediatrics
- American Board of Preventive Medicine – Addiction Medicine
选择奖项、成就和发表的文章
- Board of Directors, American College of Academic Addiction Medicine
- Past-President, Association for Medical Education and Research in Substance Abuse
- Past Chair, American Academy of Pediatrics Committee on Substance Use and Prevention
- Levy S, Botticelli M: Moving to a medical model of substance use treatment of youth. Pediatrics 147(Suppl 2): S262-S264, 2021
- Saitz R, Bair-Merritt MH, Levy SJ: Screening for young adults for illicit drug use: A good idea although evidence is lacking. Pediatrics 147(Suppl 2): S259-S261, 2021
- Hadland SE, Yule AM, Levy SJ, et al: Evidence-based treatment of young adults with substance use disorders. Pediatrics 147(Suppl 2): S204-S214, 2021
- More than 80 articles in peer-reviewed journals
手册章节和评论