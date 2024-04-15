轮状病毒疫苗推荐用于婴幼儿预防轮状病毒导致的肠胃炎。
欲了解更多信息，请参阅 Rotavirus Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices Vaccine Recommendations 和 Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC): Rotavirus Vaccination。
(参见疫苗接种概述。）
轮状病毒疫苗制剂
轮状病毒疫苗是活病毒疫苗。 RV5 和 RV1 目前在美国已获得婴儿接种许可。
轮状病毒疫苗的适应症
轮状病毒疫苗是常规的儿童免疫接种疫苗(见 CDC: Child and Adolescent Immunization Schedule by Age)。
轮状病毒疫苗的禁忌症及其注意事项
轮状病毒疫苗的剂量与接种
轮状病毒疫苗是通过滴入婴儿口腔中口服的。 两种疫苗的剂量略有不同：
RV5 口服3剂，分别在2个月，4个月和6个月时服用。
RV1 口服2剂，分别在2个月和4个月时服用。
如果接种的某一剂疫苗是 RV5 或未知制剂，默认为 接种3 剂次。
如果在≥15周龄时不慎接种了第一剂轮状病毒疫苗，则应按常规建议的间隔服用剩余剂量。
轮状病毒疫苗不应在8个月0天后接种，即使接种剂次尚未完成。
轮状病毒疫苗的不良反应
不良反应非常罕见。 婴儿可能会变得烦躁或轻度的暂时性腹泻或呕吐。
轮状病毒疫苗肠套叠的风险很小。 肠套叠通常在第1剂或第2剂后一周内发生。 有时可能需要外科手术治疗。
