轮状病毒疫苗

作者：Margot L. Savoy, MD, MPH, Lewis Katz School of Medicine at Temple University
已审核/已修订 4月 2024
轮状病毒疫苗推荐用于婴幼儿预防轮状病毒导致的肠胃炎

欲了解更多信息，请参阅 Rotavirus Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices Vaccine RecommendationsCenters for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC): Rotavirus Vaccination

(参见疫苗接种概述。）

轮状病毒疫苗制剂

轮状病毒疫苗是活病毒疫苗。 RV5 和 RV1 目前在美国已获得婴儿接种许可。

轮状病毒疫苗的适应症

轮状病毒疫苗是常规的儿童免疫接种疫苗(见 CDC: Child and Adolescent Immunization Schedule by Age)。

轮状病毒疫苗的禁忌症及其注意事项

轮状病毒疫苗的禁忌症

轮状病毒疫苗的 主要注意事项

  • 中度或重度疾病，包括中度或重度腹泻或呕吐（疫苗推迟到疾病消退之后；轻度患病的婴儿可以接种疫苗）

尚未确定有以下情况的婴儿接种轮状病毒疫苗的安全性和有效性：

  • HIV/AIDS 或任何其他影响免疫系统的疾病

  • 用糖皮质激素和其他免疫抑制剂治疗的患者

  • 癌症或用放疗或药物治疗的癌症

轮状病毒疫苗的剂量与接种

轮状病毒疫苗是通过滴入婴儿口腔中口服的。 两种疫苗的剂量略有不同：

  • RV5 口服3剂，分别在2个月，4个月和6个月时服用。

  • RV1 口服2剂，分别在2个月和4个月时服用。

  • 如果接种的某一剂疫苗是 RV5 或未知制剂，默认为 接种3 剂次。

如果在≥15周龄时不慎接种了第一剂轮状病毒疫苗，则应按常规建议的间隔服用剩余剂量。

轮状病毒疫苗不应在8个月0天后接种，即使接种剂次尚未完成。

轮状病毒疫苗的不良反应

不良反应非常罕见。 婴儿可能会变得烦躁或轻度的暂时性腹泻或呕吐。

轮状病毒疫苗肠套叠的风险很小。 肠套叠通常在第1剂或第2剂后一周内发生。 有时可能需要外科手术治疗。

更多信息

以下英语资源可能会有用。 请注意，本手册对这些资源的内容不承担任何责任。

  1. Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP): Rotavirus ACIP Vaccine Recommendations

  2. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC): Rotavirus Vaccination: Information for Health Care Professionals

  3. European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC): Rotavirus Infection: Recommended vaccinations

