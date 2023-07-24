honeypot link
Raul Artal-Mittelmark, MD
专业和专长
- Gynecology and Obstetrics, Maternal Fetal Medicine
受教育程度
- Medical School: University of Milan, Italy, and Sackler School of Medicine at Tel Aviv University, Tel Aviv, Israel
- Residency: Obstetrics and Gynecology, Case Western Reserve University Metro-Health, Cleveland, OH
- Fellowship: Maternal Fetal Medicine, Harbor-UCLA, Torrance, CA
认证
- American Board of Obstetrics and Gynecology
- American Board of Obstetrics and Gynecology - Maternal Fetal Medicine
选择奖项、成就和发表的文章
- Fellow, American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists
- Fellow, American College of Sports Medicine
- Merit Award, American College of Obstetrics and Gynecology, District VI-VIII, 1977
- Memorial Foundation Award, Pacific Coast OB/GYN Society, 1980
- National Faculty Award for Excellence in Residency Education, 1999
- St. Louis Business Journal - Health Care Hero, 2010
- Romanian Society of Obstetrics and Gynecology, Honorary Member, 2007
- Over 200 articles, 3 books, and 6 educational videotapes
手册章节和评论