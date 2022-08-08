提供者msd logo
造血细胞移植

作者：Robert Peter Gale, MD, PhD, DSC(hc), Imperial College London
已审核/已修订 8月 2022
    造血细胞移植 使用来自骨髓、血液或较少情况下的细胞，在高或中剂量化疗和/或放疗后给予脐带血细胞。 供体可以是癌症患者（自体移植）或人类白细胞抗原（HLA）匹配的相关或非相关人员（异体移植——另见癌症治疗概述）。通常，这种移植是为常规治疗失败或初始治疗失败的高风险患者保留的。

    自体移植用于治疗淋巴瘤、多发性骨髓瘤和罕见的实体癌，例如睾丸癌、Wilms和Ewing肉瘤，以及神经母细胞瘤。 偶尔，它们用于治疗白血病。

    异体移植用于治疗 白血病 和某些淋巴瘤

    参考文献

    1. 1.Kanate AS, Majhail NS, Savani BN, et al: Indications for hematopoietic cell transplantation and immune effector cell therapy: Guidelines from the American Society for Transplantation and Cellular Therapy.Biol Blood Marrow Transplant 26(7):1247–1256, 2020. doi: 10.1016/j.bbmt.2020.03.002

