造血细胞移植 使用来自骨髓、血液或较少情况下的细胞，在高或中剂量化疗和/或放疗后给予脐带血细胞。 供体可以是癌症患者（自体移植）或人类白细胞抗原（HLA）匹配的相关或非相关人员（异体移植——另见癌症治疗概述）。通常，这种移植是为常规治疗失败或初始治疗失败的高风险患者保留的。
自体移植用于治疗淋巴瘤、多发性骨髓瘤和罕见的实体癌，例如睾丸癌、Wilms和Ewing肉瘤，以及神经母细胞瘤。 偶尔，它们用于治疗白血病。
异体移植用于治疗 白血病 和某些淋巴瘤
