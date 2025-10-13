新生儿听力缺失的危险因素
因素
备注
早产
新生儿重症监护病房（NICU）入院与风险增加约7倍相关†
低阿普加评分
<5（1分钟）或< 7-8（5分钟）‡
严重高胆红素血症和核黄疸
血清总胆红素≥35 mg/dL（≥598 μmol/L）或高于换血阈值≥10 mg/dL（≥171 μmol/L）†§
新生儿并发症
围产期缺氧或低氧症
长时间机械通气（≥5天）或需要辅助供氧
癫痫发作或呼吸暂停
先天性感染或其他疾病
寨卡病毒感染
Medications（药物应用史）
氨基糖苷类
袢利尿剂（如呋塞米）
万古霉素
母体药物
氨基糖苷类
基因因素
导致高达80%的婴儿听力损失¶
Wroblewska-Seniuk KE, Dabrowski P, Szyfter W, Mazela J.Universal newborn hearing screening: methods and results, obstacles, and benefits. Pediatr Res.2017;81(3):415-422.doi:10.1038/pr.2016.250.
†Davis BE, Leppert MO, German K, et al.Primary Care Framework to Monitor Preterm Infants for Neurodevelopmental Outcomes in Early Childhood. Pediatrics.2023;152(1):e2023062511.doi:10.1542/peds.2023-062511
‡Kvestad E, Lie KK, Eskild A, Engdahl B.Sensorineural hearing loss in children: the association with Apgar score.A registry-based study of 392,371 children in Norway. Int J Pediatr Otorhinolaryngol.2014;78(11):1940-1944.doi:10.1016/j.ijporl.2014.08.032
§Wickremasinghe AC, Risley RJ, Kuzniewicz MW, et al.Risk of Sensorineural Hearing Loss and Bilirubin Exchange Transfusion Thresholds. Pediatrics.2015;136(3):505-512.doi:10.1542/peds.2014-3357
¶ Choe G, Park SK, Kim BJ.Hearing loss in neonates and infants. Clin Exp Pediatr.2023;66(9):369-376.doi:10.3345/cep.2022.01011