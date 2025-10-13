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新生儿听力缺失的危险因素

新生儿听力缺失的危险因素

因素

备注

早产

新生儿重症监护病房（NICU）入院与风险增加约7倍相关†

低阿普加评分

<5（1分钟）或< 7-8（5分钟）‡

严重高胆红素血症和核黄疸

血清总胆红素≥35 mg/dL（≥598 μmol/L）或高于换血阈值≥10 mg/dL（≥171 μmol/L）†§

新生儿并发症

围产期缺氧或低氧症

长时间机械通气（≥5天）或需要辅助供氧

新生儿败血症脑膜炎

癫痫发作或呼吸暂停

先天性感染或其他疾病

风疹

梅毒

单纯疱疹病毒感染

巨细胞病毒感染

弓形虫病

寨卡病毒感染

颅面畸形

Medications（药物应用史）

氨基糖苷类

袢利尿剂（如呋塞米）

万古霉素

母体药物

氨基糖苷类

基因因素

导致高达80%的婴儿听力损失¶

Wroblewska-Seniuk KE, Dabrowski P, Szyfter W, Mazela J.Universal newborn hearing screening: methods and results, obstacles, and benefits. Pediatr Res.2017;81(3):415-422.doi:10.1038/pr.2016.250.

Davis BE, Leppert MO, German K, et al.Primary Care Framework to Monitor Preterm Infants for Neurodevelopmental Outcomes in Early Childhood. Pediatrics.2023;152(1):e2023062511.doi:10.1542/peds.2023-062511

Kvestad E, Lie KK, Eskild A, Engdahl B.Sensorineural hearing loss in children: the association with Apgar score.A registry-based study of 392,371 children in Norway. Int J Pediatr Otorhinolaryngol.2014;78(11):1940-1944.doi:10.1016/j.ijporl.2014.08.032

§Wickremasinghe AC, Risley RJ, Kuzniewicz MW, et al.Risk of Sensorineural Hearing Loss and Bilirubin Exchange Transfusion Thresholds. Pediatrics.2015;136(3):505-512.doi:10.1542/peds.2014-3357

Choe G, Park SK, Kim BJ.Hearing loss in neonates and infants. Clin Exp Pediatr.2023;66(9):369-376.doi:10.3345/cep.2022.01011

Wroblewska-Seniuk KE, Dabrowski P, Szyfter W, Mazela J.Universal newborn hearing screening: methods and results, obstacles, and benefits. Pediatr Res.2017;81(3):415-422.doi:10.1038/pr.2016.250.

Davis BE, Leppert MO, German K, et al.Primary Care Framework to Monitor Preterm Infants for Neurodevelopmental Outcomes in Early Childhood. Pediatrics.2023;152(1):e2023062511.doi:10.1542/peds.2023-062511

Kvestad E, Lie KK, Eskild A, Engdahl B.Sensorineural hearing loss in children: the association with Apgar score.A registry-based study of 392,371 children in Norway. Int J Pediatr Otorhinolaryngol.2014;78(11):1940-1944.doi:10.1016/j.ijporl.2014.08.032

§Wickremasinghe AC, Risley RJ, Kuzniewicz MW, et al.Risk of Sensorineural Hearing Loss and Bilirubin Exchange Transfusion Thresholds. Pediatrics.2015;136(3):505-512.doi:10.1542/peds.2014-3357

Choe G, Park SK, Kim BJ.Hearing loss in neonates and infants. Clin Exp Pediatr.2023;66(9):369-376.doi:10.3345/cep.2022.01011

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