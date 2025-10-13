外源性合成代谢雄激素类固醇的不良反应
可能的或已证实的
证据不足
心血管系统：高血压、左心室肥厚、心室功能不全（收缩期和舒张期）、血脂异常（HDL降低、LDL升高）
内分泌系统：男性性腺抑制（精子数量减少、睾丸萎缩、生育力低下/不育）、男性乳房发育、月经周期异常
肌肉骨骼系统：骨骺过早闭合、肌腱/韧带断裂
神经精神系统：（高剂量时）躁狂或轻躁狂行为、攻击性、易怒、性欲减退
肾脏影响：蛋白尿、肾小球滤过率下降、液体潴留
心血管：增加运动员猝死的风险
肝脏影响： 肝癌
内分泌影响：葡萄糖耐量降低、甲状腺功能障碍
神经精神系统：低剂量时认知缺陷、显著情绪障碍
肾脏：局灶节段性肾小球硬化
HDL = 高密度脂蛋白；LDL = 低密度脂蛋白。
数据来自Bond P, Smit DL, de Ronde W。Anabolic-androgenic steroids: How do they work and what are the risks? Front Endocrinol (Lausanne).2022;13:1059473.doi:10.3389/fendo.2022.1059473; Kersey RD, Elliot DL, Goldberg L, et al.National Athletic Trainers' Association position statement: anabolic-androgenic steroids. J Athl Train 2012;47(5):567-588.doi:10.4085/1062-6050-47.5.08; Mingxing L, Yanfei Y.Adverse Effects of Anabolic Androgenic Steroid Abuse in Athletes and Physically Active Individuals: A Systematic Review and Meta-Analysis. Subst Use Misuse.Published online February 13, 2025.doi:10.1080/10826084.2025.2460986; Nieschlag E, Vorona E.Doping with anabolic androgenic steroids (AAS): Adverse effects on non-reproductive organs and functions. Rev Endocr Metab Disord 2015;16(3):199-211.doi:10.1007/s11154-015-9320-5; and Smit DL, Buijs MM, de Hon O, den Heijer M, de Ronde W.Positive and negative side effects of androgen abuse.The HAARLEM study: A one-year prospective cohort study in 100 men. Scand J Med Sci Sports 2021;31(2):427-438.doi:10.1111/sms.13843