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Kim JJ, Sheibani S, Park S, Buxbaum J, Laine L.Causes of bleeding and outcomes in patients hospitalized with upper gastrointestinal bleeding. J Clin Gastroenterol. 2014;48(2):113-118.doi:10.1097/MCG.0b013e318297fb40

†复合型胃十二指肠溃疡可占上消化道出血的50%。