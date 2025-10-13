消化道出血常见原因
上消化道*†
十二指肠溃疡 （15%～29%）†
胃溃疡 （14%～16%）†
静脉曲张 （5%～33%）
贲门黏膜撕裂症 （6%～15%）
胃或十二指肠糜烂（3%～15%）
糜烂性食管炎（2%～15%）
血管瘤（1%～5%）
动静脉畸形（ < 5%）
胆道出血
下消化道（百分比随抽样年龄而不同）
血管发育不良 （血管扩张）
结肠炎：放射性、缺血性、感染性
小肠病变（罕见）
血管瘤
* Hwang JH, Fisher DA, Ben-Menachem T, et al; Standards of Practice Committee of the American Society for Gastrointestinal Endoscopy. The role of endoscopy in the management of acute non-variceal upper GI bleeding.Gastrointest Endosc.2012 Jun;75(6):1132-8.doi: 10.1016/j.gie.2012.02.033;
Kim JJ, Sheibani S, Park S, Buxbaum J, Laine L.Causes of bleeding and outcomes in patients hospitalized with upper gastrointestinal bleeding. J Clin Gastroenterol. 2014;48(2):113-118.doi:10.1097/MCG.0b013e318297fb40
†复合型胃十二指肠溃疡可占上消化道出血的50%。