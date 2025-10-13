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消化道出血常见原因

消化道出血常见原因

上消化道*†

十二指肠溃疡 （15%～29%）†

胃溃疡 （14%～16%）†

静脉曲张 （5%～33%）

贲门黏膜撕裂症 （6%～15%）

胃或十二指肠糜烂（3%～15%）

糜烂性食管炎（2%～15%）

血管瘤（1%～5%）

胃肠道间质瘤（1～5%）

动静脉畸形< 5%）

胆道出血

下消化道（百分比随抽样年龄而不同）

肛裂

血管发育不良 （血管扩张）

结肠炎：放射性、缺血性、感染性

结肠癌

结肠息肉

憩室病

炎症性肠病溃疡性直肠炎/结肠炎克罗恩病

内痔

小肠病变（罕见）

血管瘤

动静脉畸形

Meckel憩室

肿瘤

* Hwang JH, Fisher DA, Ben-Menachem T, et al; Standards of Practice Committee of the American Society for Gastrointestinal Endoscopy. The role of endoscopy in the management of acute non-variceal upper GI bleeding.Gastrointest Endosc.2012 Jun;75(6):1132-8.doi: 10.1016/j.gie.2012.02.033;

Kim JJ, Sheibani S, Park S, Buxbaum J, Laine L.Causes of bleeding and outcomes in patients hospitalized with upper gastrointestinal bleeding. J Clin Gastroenterol. 2014;48(2):113-118.doi:10.1097/MCG.0b013e318297fb40

†复合型胃十二指肠溃疡可占上消化道出血的50%。

* Hwang JH, Fisher DA, Ben-Menachem T, et al; Standards of Practice Committee of the American Society for Gastrointestinal Endoscopy. The role of endoscopy in the management of acute non-variceal upper GI bleeding.Gastrointest Endosc.2012 Jun;75(6):1132-8.doi: 10.1016/j.gie.2012.02.033;

Kim JJ, Sheibani S, Park S, Buxbaum J, Laine L.Causes of bleeding and outcomes in patients hospitalized with upper gastrointestinal bleeding. J Clin Gastroenterol. 2014;48(2):113-118.doi:10.1097/MCG.0b013e318297fb40

†复合型胃十二指肠溃疡可占上消化道出血的50%。

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