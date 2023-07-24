skip to main content
skip to main content
MSD默沙东 诊疗手册大众版
Search icon

Ann P. Murchison, MD, MPH

专业和专长

  • Emergency medicine, Ocular and adnexal trauma, Orbital and skull-based diseases, Reconstructive surgery

所属单位

受教育程度

  • Medical School: University of Vermont College of Medicine, Burlington, VT
  • Internship: Internal Medicine, University of Vermont – Fletcher Allen Health Care, Burlington, VT
  • Residency: Ophthalmology, University of Washington, Seattle, WA
  • Fellowship: Ophthalmic Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery, Emory University, Atlanta, GA

认证

  • American Board of Ophthalmology

选择奖项、成就和发表的文章

  • Fellow, American Society of Ophthalmic Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery
  • Philadelphia Magazine Top Doctors, 2020, 2021
  • Jersey’s Best Magazine Top Doctors, 2020
  • Exceptional Women in Medicine, 2020
  • Over 80 articles in peer-reviewed journals and numerous book chapters

手册章节和评论

章节