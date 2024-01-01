产后出血是指出生后24小时内失血 > 1000毫升或伴有血容量不足的症状或体征的失血。诊断是基于临床的。应根据出血的病因进行治疗。
产后出血的病因
产后出血的诊断
失血量的临床评估
监测生命体征
有多种评估工具（例如，检查表）可帮助产科医师和医疗保健机构开发快速识别和管理产后出血的方法（1, 2）。这些工具广泛可用，可以进行调整以满足特定患者群体的需求。
诊断参考
1.California Maternal Quality Care Collaborative Hemorrhage Task Force: OB hemorrhage toolkit V 2.0.访问日期：2023 年 11 月 2 日
2.American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists’ Committee on Practice Bulletins—Obstetrics: Practice Bulletin No. 183: Postpartum hemorrhage.Obstet Gynecol 130:e168–186, 2017.doi:10.1097/AOG.0000000000002351
产后出血治疗
补充液体和输血
子宫按摩
去除残留的胎盘组织
生殖道裂伤的修复
促进宫缩药物（如催产素、前列腺素、甲麦角新碱）
有时需手术治疗
静脉补充生理盐水最多可达2L，以增加血容量；如果补充的生理盐水量仍不足，应给予输血。
Procedure by Kate Barrett, MD and Will Stone, MD, Walter Reed National Military Medical Center Residency in Obstetrics and Gynecology; Barton Staat, MD, Uniformed Services University; and Shad Deering, COL, MD, Chair, Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology, Walter Reed National Military Medical Center Residency in Obstetrics and Gynecology; Assisted by Elizabeth N Weissbrod, MA, CMI, Eric Wilson, 2LT, and Jamie Bradshaw at the Val G.Hemming Simulation Center at the Uniformed Services University.
Procedure by Kate Leonard, MD, and Will Stone, MD, Walter Reed National Military Medical Center Residency in Obstetrics and Gynecology; and Shad Deering, COL, MD, Chair, Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology, Uniformed Services University.Assisted by Elizabeth N.Weissbrod, MA, CMI, Eric Wilson, 2LT, and Jamie Bradshaw at the Val G.Hemming Simulation Center at the Uniformed Services University.
Procedure by Kate Barrett, MD and Will Stone, MD, Walter Reed National Military Medical Center Residency in Obstetrics and Gynecology; Barton Staat, MD, Uniformed Services University; and Shad Deering, COL, MD, Chair, Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology, Uniformed Services University and Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.Assisted by Elizabeth N Weissbrod, MA, CMI, Eric Wilson, 2LT, and Jamie Bradshaw at the Val G.Hemming Simulation Center at the Uniformed Services University.
Procedure by Kate Barrett, MD and Will Stone, MD, Walter Reed National Military Medical Center Residency in Obstetrics and Gynecology; Barton Staat, MD, Uniformed Services University; and Shad Deering, COL, MD, Chair, Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology, Walter Reed National Military Medical Center Residency in Obstetrics and Gynecology; Assisted by Elizabeth N Weissbrod, MA, CMI, Eric Wilson, 2LT, and Jamie Bradshaw at the Val G.Hemming Simulation Center at the Uniformed Services University.
Procedure by Kate Leonard, MD, and Will Stone, MD, Walter Reed National Military Medical Center Residency in Obstetrics and Gynecology; and Shad Deering, COL, MD, Chair, Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology, Uniformed Services University.Assisted by Elizabeth N.Weissbrod, MA, CMI, Eric Wilson, 2LT, and Jamie Bradshaw at the Val G.Hemming Simulation Center at the Uniformed Services University.
Procedure by Kate Barrett, MD and Will Stone, MD, Walter Reed National Military Medical Center Residency in Obstetrics and Gynecology; Barton Staat, MD, Uniformed Services University; and Shad Deering, COL, MD, Chair, Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology, Uniformed Services University and Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.Assisted by Elizabeth N Weissbrod, MA, CMI, Eric Wilson, 2LT, and Jamie Bradshaw at the Val G.Hemming Simulation Center at the Uniformed Services University.
双手按摩子宫并静滴催产素止血。胎盘娩出后立即给予稀释催产素静滴（10～20单位（最高80单位）/1000mL静脉补液，速度为125～200mL/h。持续使用催产素直到子宫变得坚硬；然后减少用量直到停药。因可能产生严重的低血压，催产素不能静脉推注。
此外，探查子宫以发现裂伤和残留的胎盘组织。同时检查宫颈和阴道；修补裂伤。导尿管排空膀胱有时可缓解宫缩乏力。
如果在使用催产素时仍有大量出血，应尝试应用15-甲基前列腺素F2-alpha 250 mcg肌注，每15～90分钟1次，最多可给药8次，或甲基麦角新碱0.2mg肌注，每2～4小时1次（此后0.2mg，每日3次-4次，口服，共1周）；剖宫产术中，可将这些药物直接注射入子宫肌层。催产素10单位也可直接注入子宫肌层。如果无法使用催产素，可以肌注给予热稳定的卡贝缩宫素。哮喘妇女应避免使用前列腺素；高血压孕妇避免使用甲基麦角新碱。有时可将米索前列醇 800～1000 mcg纳入直肠，增强子宫收缩。
有时可采用纱条或Bakri气囊填塞宫腔。该硅酮气囊可容量可达500mL，承受达300mmHg内部或外部压力。如仍不能止血，可能需行B-Lynch缝合（通过多点贯穿压迫子宫下段的缝合方式），髂内动脉结扎或全子宫切除。子宫破裂需手术修补。
可以使用宫内真空止血装置。应用低水平吸力诱导子宫收缩，使子宫自行塌陷；结果，子宫肌层中的血管收缩并迅速停止出血（1)。该装置由一个宫内环、一个充满无菌液体并阻塞子宫颈以保持真空的可膨胀密封件，以及一个连接到与真空源相连的管子上的真空连接器。控制出血后进行抽吸 1 小时。
根据失血程度和休克的临床表现，需要输入血制品。大量输注在咨询血液专家和血库之后，可以考虑1:1:1比例包装的红细胞，新鲜冰冻血浆和血小板（2)。
如果初始药物治疗无效，也可以使用氨甲环酸 （10 分钟内静脉注射 1 克）。
治疗参考文献
1.D’Alton ME, Rood KM, Smid M C, et al: Intrauterine vacuum-induced hemorrhage-control device for rapid treatment of postpartum hemorrhage.Obstet Gynecol 136 (5):1–10, 2020.doi: 10.1097/AOG.0000000000004138
预防产后出血
关键点
分娩前，评估产后出血的风险，包括产前危险因素（如出血性疾病，多胎妊娠，羊水过多，巨大胎儿，多次分娩史）。
产后出血评估工具广泛可用，并可针对特定患者人群进行调整。
补充血容量，修复外阴撕裂伤，并清楚残留的胎盘组织。
按摩子宫，必要时使用宫缩剂（例，催产素，前列腺素，甲基）。
如果出血持续，考虑使用宫内真空装置、宫内球囊填塞、填塞、外科手术和输血。
对于有高危因素的孕妇，让其自然缓慢分娩，避免不必要的干预。