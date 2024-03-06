skip to main content
skip to main content
MSD默沙东 诊疗手册医学专业人士版
Search icon

女性健康访问

（妇科预防保健）

作者：Shubhangi Kesavan, MD, Cleveland Clinic Learner College of Medicine, Case Western Reserve University
已审核/已修订 3月 2024
看法 进行患者培训

妇科医生、其他妇女健康临床医生或初级保健临床医生可能会提供定期的女性健康访问。

关于初级保健或妇科预防保健访问频率的建议各不相同。美国妇产科医师学会(ACOG) 建议所有有性生活或年龄 > 18 岁的女性每年进行一次妇女健康检查。美国妇产科医师协会建议这些访问包括基于年龄和风险因素的筛查、评估、咨询和免疫接种。

女性健康检查应包括全面的病史，包括目前的症状或担忧，以及医疗、手术、 妇科、产科、家族和社会病史，以及药物和过敏。虽然这些就诊通常被称为“健康女性”就诊，但了解妇科病史也可能对性别多样化的患者有意义（1）。

在女性健康检查期间，患者可能会接受以下筛查或咨询：

根据患者的人乳头瘤病毒 (HPV) 疫苗接种史和年龄， HPV疫苗接种 应该提供。尚未感染人类免疫缺陷病毒 (HIV) 但处于高风险状态（例如，伴侣感染 HIV、高危性行为或非法注射毒品）的人应接受咨询并提供 抗逆转录病毒药物暴露前预防（PrEP）， 如果合适的话 （2）。

一般健康检查和咨询，例如 糖尿病高血压， 或者 血脂异常 和其他主题，并鼓励健康饮食和身体活动，是初级保健临床医生和一些妇科医生在健康妇女访问中讨论的一部分。

盆腔检查

决定执行 盆腔检查 应由患者和临床医生共同决定（3）。如果根据症状有迹象表明需要进行盆腔检查，则可以作为常规预防保健筛查的一部分进行检查，或者如果女性在了解风险和益处后表示倾向于进行检查。对于无症状、未妊娠且罹患任何特定妇科疾病（如卵巢癌、子宫癌）风险不高的患者，目前尚无足够数据支持或反对进行常规筛查盆腔检查的建议（4）。此外，盆腔检查不适用于开始或恢复避孕，除非 宫内节育器

具有以下危险因素的女性 妇科癌症 （例如宫颈发育不良病史、宫内接触己烯雌酚 [DES] 或既往妇科恶性肿瘤病史）可能需要更频繁的筛查，并应按照当前指南进行管理。

乳腺检查

与盆腔检查一样，决定进行 乳房检查 应由患者和临床医生共同决定，并在病史或症状表明需要检查时或患者表示希望进行检查时进行（5）。

心理筛查和咨询

应提供以下方面的评估和咨询

应询问所有患者是否有过家庭暴力行为，包括 亲密伴侣暴力，在初次初级保健或妇科或产科就诊时（以及定期再次就诊）（6）。方法包括自我管理问卷和由临床医生指导的访谈。对于未报告自己遭受虐待的患者，提示当前或过去遭受虐待的发现包括以下内容：

  • 经常看急诊

  • 不积极寻求治疗

  • 受伤原因解释不一致

  • 头部或颈部受伤

  • 长期不明原因的腹痛或头痛

  • 精神症状

  • 频繁的性传播感染

  • 曾经分娩过低出生体重儿等(7)

  • 有证据表明受到忽视或身体受伤的老年人

参考文献

  1. 1.American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists’ Committee on Gynecologic Practice: Opinion No. 823: Health care for transgender and gender diverse individuals.Obstet Gynecol 137 (3):e75–e88, 2021.doi: 10.1097/AOG.0000000000004294

  2. 2.American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists  (ACOG): ACOG Practice Advisory: Preexposure Prophylaxis for the Prevention of Human Immunodeficiency Virus, June 2022

  3. 3.American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists’ Committee on Gynecologic Practice: Opinion No. 754: The utility of and indications for routine pelvic examination.Obstet Gynecol 132 (4):e174–e180, 2018 (reaffirmed 2020).doi: 10.1097/AOG.0000000000002895

  4. 4.US Preventive Services Task Force, Bibbins-Domingo K, Grossman DC, et al: Gynecological Conditions: Periodic Screening With the Pelvic Examination.2017 年 3 月

  5. 5.American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists’ Committee on Gynecologic Practice: Practice Bulletin Number 179: Breast Cancer Risk Assessment and Screening in Average-Risk Women. Obstet Gynecol.2017 (reaffirmed 2021);130(1):e1-e16.doi:10.1097/AOG.0000000000002158

  6. 6.Feltner C, Wallace I, Berkman N, et al.Screening for Intimate Partner Violence, Elder Abuse, and Abuse of Vulnerable Adults: An Evidence Review for the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force [Internet].Rockville (MD): Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality (US); 2018 Oct.(Evidence Synthesis, No. 169.)Appendix F Table 1, IPV Screening Instruments. Available from: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/books/NBK533715/table/appf.tab1/

  7. 7.Laelago T, Belachew T, Tamrat M.Effect of intimate partner violence on birth outcomes. Afr Health Sci.2017;17(3):681-689.doi:10.4314/ahs.v17i3.10

quizzes_lightbulb_red
Test your KnowledgeTake a Quiz!
下载默沙东 诊疗手册应用程序！ANDROID iOS APPS in CHINA
下载默沙东 诊疗手册应用程序！ANDROID iOS APPS in CHINA
下载默沙东 诊疗手册应用程序！ANDROID iOS APPS in CHINA

版权所有 © 2024 Merck & Co., Inc., Rahway, NJ, USA 及其附属公司。保留所有权利。

版权所有© 2024Merck & Co., Inc., Rahway, NJ, USA 及其附属公司。保留所有权利。