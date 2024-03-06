妇科医生、其他妇女健康临床医生或初级保健临床医生可能会提供定期的女性健康访问。
关于初级保健或妇科预防保健访问频率的建议各不相同。美国妇产科医师学会(ACOG) 建议所有有性生活或年龄 > 18 岁的女性每年进行一次妇女健康检查。美国妇产科医师协会建议这些访问包括基于年龄和风险因素的筛查、评估、咨询和免疫接种。
女性健康检查应包括全面的病史，包括目前的症状或担忧，以及医疗、手术、 妇科、产科、家族和社会病史，以及药物和过敏。虽然这些就诊通常被称为“健康女性”就诊，但了解妇科病史也可能对性别多样化的患者有意义（1）。
在女性健康检查期间，患者可能会接受以下筛查或咨询：
根据患者的人乳头瘤病毒 (HPV) 疫苗接种史和年龄， HPV疫苗接种 应该提供。尚未感染人类免疫缺陷病毒 (HIV) 但处于高风险状态（例如，伴侣感染 HIV、高危性行为或非法注射毒品）的人应接受咨询并提供 抗逆转录病毒药物暴露前预防（PrEP）， 如果合适的话 （2）。
一般健康检查和咨询，例如 糖尿病， 高血压， 或者 血脂异常 和其他主题，并鼓励健康饮食和身体活动，是初级保健临床医生和一些妇科医生在健康妇女访问中讨论的一部分。
盆腔检查
乳腺检查
心理筛查和咨询
