Practice Guidelines for the Management of Bacterial Meningitis: This article reviews the recommendations for the diagnosis and management of bacterial meningitis, including the initial approach, indications for CT before lumbar puncture, tests to distinguish viral from bacterial meningitis, specific tests to identify the causative bacteria, timing of antimicrobial drugs for suspected meningitis, specific drugs to be used to treat suspected or confirmed bacterial meningitis, and the role of dexamethasone.