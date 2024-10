肠易激综合征（IBS）

以下英语资源可能会有用。请注意,本手册对这些资源的内容不承担任何责任。

American College of Gastroenterology's Guidelines on the management of irritable bowel syndrome (2021)

American College of Gastroenterology: Monograph on management of irritable bowel syndrome (2018)

American Gastroenterological Association: Clinical practice guideline on the pharmacological management of irritable bowel syndrome with diarrhea (2022)

American Gastroenterological Association: Clinical practice guideline on the pharmacological management of irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (2022)