American Association for the Study of Liver Disease (AASLD) Practice Guidelines: A multidisciplinary panel of experts developed guidelines for diagnosing and managing various hepatic disorders using clinically relevant questions, which are answered by systematic reviews of the literature and followed by data-supported recommendations.The panel rated the quality (level) of the evidence and strength of each recommendation.访问日期:2022 年 7 月 6 日。

U.S. Preventive Services Task Force’s Hepatitis C Virus Infection in Adolescents and Adults: Screening: This web site summarizes the recommendations for hepatitis C screening and provides links to the full recommendations.It discusses assessment of risk and use of screening tests, including screening intervals.访问日期:2022 年 7 月 6 日。

AASLD Practice Guidelines: Diagnosis and Management of Autoimmune Hepatitis in Adults and children: This 2019 guideline addresses clinically relevant questions, using current evidence, expert opinion, systematic reviews of the literature, and the quality of evidence. This guideline updates the epidemiology, diagnosis, management, and outcomes of autoimmune hepatitis in adults and children from the 2010 guidelines.访问日期:2022 年 7 月 6 日。

Alpha-foetoprotein and/or Liver Ultrasonography for Liver Cancer Screening in Patients with Chronic Hepatitis B: This study evaluates the beneficial and harmful effects of using alpha-fetoprotein, ultrasonography, or both to screen for hepatocellular carcinoma in patients with chronic hepatitis B.访问日期:2022 年 7 月 6 日。