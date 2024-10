1. American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists’ Committee on Practice Bulletins—Gynecology : Practice Bulletin No. 128: Diagnosis of abnormal uterine bleeding in reproductive-aged women. Obstet Gynecol .2012 (reaffirmed 2024);120(1):197-206.doi:10.1097/AOG.0b013e318262e320

2.American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists’ Committee on Practice Bulletins—Gynecology: Practice Bulletin No. 136: Management of abnormal uterine bleeding associated with ovulatory dysfunction.Obstet Gynecol2013 (reaffirmed 2022); 122 (1):176-185.doi: 10.1097/01.AOG.0000431815.52679.bb