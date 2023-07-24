作者
内容末次修改日期 6月 2024
我们衷心感谢编者为我们当前在线版本所做的工作。他们负责的主题依其所属机构列出。
Denise M. Aaron, MD
皮肤真菌感染, 非癌性皮肤新生物
- Dartmouth Geisel School of Medicine
Bola Adamolekun, MD
癫痫
- University of Tennessee Health Science Center
- Methodist Medical Group
Chris G. Adigun, MD
指甲疾病
- Dermatology & Laser Center of Chapel Hill
Anuj Aggarwal, MD
疼痛
- Stanford University School of Medicine
Emmanuel Akintoye, MD, MPH
心脏肿瘤
- Yale School of Medicine
Andrei V. Alexandrov, MD
中风
- The University of Tennessee Health Science Center
Richard C. Allen, MD, PhD
眼睑和泪器疾病, 眼眶疾病
- University of Texas at Austin Dell Medical School
- Texas Oculoplastics Consultants
Gil Amarilyo, MD
遗传性周期性发热综合征
- Tel Aviv University
- Schneider Children’s Medical Center of Israel
Parswa Ansari, MD
消化道出血, 肛门直肠疾病, 胃肠道急症
- Hofstra Northwell-Lenox Hill Hospital, New York
Brian Appleby, MD
朊蛋白病
- Case Western Reserve University
- National Prion Disease Pathology Surveillance Center
Noel A. Armenakas, MD
尿路和生殖器损伤
- Weill Cornell Medical School
- New York Presbyterian Hospital
- Hofstra University
- Lenox Hill Hospital
Guy P. Armstrong, MD
心脏瓣膜病, 心内膜炎
- Waitemata District Health Board and Waitemata Cardiology, Auckland
- North Shore Hospital, Auckland
Thomas Arnold, MD
咬伤和螫伤
- Department of Emergency Medicine, LSU Health Sciences Center Shreveport
Evelyn Attia, MD
进食障碍
- Columbia University Medical Center
- Weill Cornell Medical College, Cornell University
- New York State Psychiatric Institute
- Columbia University Medical Center
- New York-Presbyterian Hospital
Haya Aziz, MD
动脉粥样硬化
- McGill University
Sarah M. Bagley, MD, MSc
青少年的医疗保健问题
- Boston University Chobanian & Avedisian School of Medicine
- Boston Medical Center
Debra Bakerjian, PhD, APRN
为老年人提供护理
- University of California Davis
George L. Bakris, MD
高血压
- University of Chicago School of Medicine
Lauren A. Baldassarre, MD
心脏肿瘤
- Yale School of Medicine
Arcangela Lattari Balest, MD
新生儿的肺和呼吸系统问题, 新生儿的一般问题
- University of Pittsburgh, School of Medicine
- Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh of UPMC
Meredith Barad, MD
疼痛
- Stanford Health Care
Robert A. Barish, MD, MBA
咬伤和螫伤
- University of Illinois at Chicago
- University of Illinois Hospital and Health Sciences System
- Association of Academic Health Centers (AAHC)
- Economic Club of Chicago
- Institute of Medicine Chicago
Jennifer M. Barker, MD
多腺体功能低下综合征
- Children's Hospital Colorado, Division of Pediatric Endocrinology
John W. Barnhill, MD
焦虑和应激相关障碍
- New York-Presbyterian Hospital
- Weill Cornell Medical College
- Columbia University Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons
Michael Bartel, MD, PhD
消化系统生物学, 胰腺炎
- Fairfax, VA
Joel A. Baum, MD
憩室病
- Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai
Lee B. Beerman, MD
心脏出生缺陷
- Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh of the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine
Jaime Belkind-Gerson, MD, MSc
新生儿胃肠道 (GI) 和肝脏问题, 消化道的出生缺陷, 儿童胃肠道疾病
- University of Colorado
- Children's Hospital Colorado
Julia Benedetti, MD
皮肤生物学, 过敏和反应性皮肤疾病, 阳光和皮肤损伤
- Harvard Medical School
- Lahey Hospital & Medical Center
James R. Berenson, MD
浆细胞疾病
- Institute for Myeloma and Bone Cancer Research
John L. Berk, MD
淀粉样变性
- Amyloidosis Center, Boston University Medical Center
Rajeev Bhatia, MD
婴儿和儿童呼吸系统疾病
- Phoenix Children's Hospital
- University of Arizona College of Medicine
Shilpa N Bhupathiraju, PhD
营养概述, 营养不良
- Harvard Medical School and Brigham and Women's Hospital
- Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health
Mark H. Bilsky, MD
神经系统肿瘤
- Weill Medical College of Cornell University
- Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center
Jurij R. Bilyk, MD
眼外伤
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- Wills Eye Hospital
Donald W. Black, MD
特发性环境不耐受
- University of Iowa, Roy J. and Lucille A. Carver College of Medicine
- Iowa City Veterans Affairs Medical Center
Steven D. Blatt, MD
影响儿童及家庭的社会问题
- State University of New York, Upstate Medical University
- State University of New York, Upstate Medical University
Marcy B. Bolster, MD
骨质疏松症
- Harvard Medical School
- Massachusetts General Hospital
Herbert L. Bonkovsky, MD
卟啉病
- Wake Forest University School of Medicine
- Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist
Hayley L. Born, MD, MS
喉部疾病
- Columbia University
Laura Boucai, MD
甲状腺疾病
- Weill Cornell Medical College
- Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center
Christopher J. Brady, MD
眼部疾病的症状
- Larner College of Medicine, University of Vermont
Pamela Brock, MS, CGC
多发性内分泌腺瘤综合征
- The Ohio State University
George R. Brown, MD
性变态和性变态障碍, 性别不一致和性别焦虑症, 性身份
- East Tennessee State University
- East Tennessee State University
Erika F. Brutsaert, MD
糖尿病 (DM) 和血糖代谢疾病
- New York Medical College
- Westchester Medical Center, Department of Medicine, Division of Endocrinology
Todd M. Bull, MD
肺栓塞
- University of Colorado, Pulmonary and Critical Care
Emily E. Bunce, MD
怀孕期间的症状
- Wake Forest School of Medicine
Vatinee Y. Bunya, MD, MSCE
角膜疾病
- Scheie Eye Institute at the University of Pennsylvania
Larry M. Bush, MD, FACP
感染性疾病的诊断, 细菌感染：革兰氏阴性菌, 细菌感染：革兰氏阳性菌, 细菌感染：概述, 细菌感染：厌氧菌, 细菌感染：螺旋体, 脑膜炎球菌感染, 感染性疾病的生物学
- Charles E. Schmidt College of Medicine, Florida Atlantic University
- University of Miami-Miller School of Medicine
Jerrold T. Bushberg, PhD, DABMP, DABSNM
放射损伤
- The National Council on Radiation Protection and Measurements
- School of Medicine, University of California, Davis
Edward R. Cachay, MD, MAS
人类免疫缺陷病毒 (HIV) 感染
- Mayo Clinic, Arizona
Andrew Calabria, MD
儿童激素紊乱
- The Children's Hospital of Philadelphia
- Perelman School of Medicine at The University of Pennsylvania
Danielle Campagne, MD
关节脱位, 扭伤和其他软组织损伤, 骨折
- University of California, San Francisco
- University of California, San Francisco - Fresno
- American Ambulance
John D. Carmichael, MD
垂体疾病
- Keck School of Medicine of the University of Southern California
- USC Pitutiary Center, Keck School of Medicine of the University of Southern California
Damien Wilson Carter, MD
烧伤
- Tufts University School of Medicine
- Maine Medical Center
Thomas Cascino, MD, MSc
心脏和血管疾病的诊断
- Michigan Medicine, University of Michigan
Frances E. Casey, MD, MPH
计划生育
- NYU Grossman Long Island School of Medicine
Michael F. Cellucci, MD
儿童脱水和补液治疗
- Sidney Kimmel Medical College at Thomas Jefferson University
- Nemours/Alfred I. duPont Hospital for Children
Thenappan Chandrasekar, MD
肾脏和尿路癌症
- University of California, Davis
- VA Northern California HCS
Julia F. Charles, MD, PhD
佩吉特骨病
- Brigham and Women's Hospital
- Harvard Medical School
John J. Chen, MD, PhD
视神经疾病
- Mayo Clinic
Alan G. Cheng, MD
口腔和咽喉疾病
- Stanford University
Lydia Choi, MD
乳腺癌, 乳房疾病
- Karmanos Cancer Center
- Wayne State School of Medicine
Paul H. Chung, MD
肾脏和尿路疾病的诊断
- Sidney Kimmel Medical College, Thomas Jefferson University
Erin G. Clifton, PhD
家庭暴力和性侵犯
- University of Michigan
Elizabeth L. Cobbs, MD
死亡与临终
- George Washington University
- Washington DC Veterans Administration Medical Center
Rafael Antonio Ching Companioni, MD
炎症性肠病 (IBD), 憩室病
- HCA Florida Gulf Coast Hospital
- Alabama College of Osteopathic Medicine
Allison Conn, MD
女性性功能和性功能障碍
- Baylor College of Medicine, Texas Children's Pavilion for Women
James C. Connors, DPM
足部和踝关节问题
- Kent State University College of Podiatric Medicine
Deborah M. Consolini, MD
健康儿童的健康监护, 婴儿和儿童中的症状, 新生儿和婴儿护理
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- Nemours/Alfred I. duPont Hospital for Children
André V Coombs, MBBS
手术
- University of South Florida
- HCA Florida Kendall Hospital
Elizabeth Coon, MD
自主神经系统疾病
- Mayo Clinic
William Coryell, MD
心境障碍
- University of Iowa Carver College of Medicine
Jimena Cubillos, MD
尿路和生殖器出生缺陷
- University of Rochester School of Medicine and Dentistry
Deepan S. Dalal, MD, MPH
肌肉、滑囊和肌腱疾病
- Brown University
David C. Dale, MD
白细胞疾病
- University of Washington
- University of Washington Medical Center
Daniel F. Danzl, MD
冻伤
- University of Louisville School of Medicine
Shinjita Das, MD MPH
银屑病及其他鳞屑性疾病, 出汗疾病, 色素性疾病
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- Harvard Medical School
Michael H. Davidson, MD, FACC, FNLA
胆固醇障碍性疾病
- University of Chicago Medicine, Pritzker School of Medicine
Keara N. DeCotiis, MD
儿童尿失禁
- Nemours/Alfred I. duPont Hospital for Children
- Sidney Kimmel Medical College of Thomas Jefferson University
Peter J. Delves, PhD
免疫系统生物学
- University College London, London, UK
Matt Demczko, MD
遗传代谢性疾病
- Mitochondrial Medicine, Children's Hospital of Philadelphia
Annabelle de St. Maurice, MD, MPH
新生儿感染
- UCLA, David Geffen School of Medicine
- LA County Department of Public Health
Rebecca Dezube, MD, MHS
肺部疾病诊断, 呼吸系统生物学, 肺部疾病的症状
- Johns Hopkins University
Deepinder K. Dhaliwal, MD, L.Ac
屈光不正
- University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine
- UPMC Eye Center
- University of Pittsburgh
Matthew D. Di Guglielmo, MD, PhD
儿童大便失禁
- Sidney Kimmel Medical College at Thomas Jefferson University
- Nemours Children's Health
Joel E. Dimsdale, MD
躯体症状及相关障碍
- University of California, San Diego
James G. H. Dinulos, MD
角化障碍, 寄生虫性皮肤感染, 病毒性皮肤感染
- Geisel School of Medicine at Dartmouth
- University of Connecticut
James D. Douketis, MD
静脉系统疾病, 淋巴系统疾病
- McMaster University
- McMaster University
Antonette T. Dulay, MD
妊娠期并发症
- Main Line Health System
- Axia Women’s Health
Jeffrey S. Dungan, MD
妊娠前和妊娠期间基因疾病的检测
- Northwestern University, Feinberg School of Medicine
Josephine Elia, MD
儿童和青少年精神障碍
- Sidney Kimmel Medical College of Thomas Jefferson University
Ashkan Emadi, MD, PhD
白血病
- West Virginia University School of Medicine, Robert C. Byrd Health Sciences Center
- WVU Cancer Institute
B. Mark Evers, MD
胃肠道和胰腺神经内分泌肿瘤
- Markey Cancer Center, University of Kentucky
- University of Kentucky Department of Surgery
Stephen J. Falchek, MD
脑和脊髓的出生缺陷
- Nemours/Alfred I. duPont Hospital for Children
Mark A. Farber, MD, FACS
主动脉及其分支疾病
- University of North Carolina
- University of North Carolina Aortic Network
Abimbola Farinde, PhD, PharmD
药物效应动力学
- Columbia Southern University, Orange Beach, AL
- Colorado State University Global
Michael A. Ferguson, MD
儿童高血压
- Harvard Medical School
- Boston Children's Hospital
James Fernandez, MD, PhD
免疫缺陷病, 过敏反应和其他超敏疾病
- Cleveland Clinic Lerner College of Medicine at Case Western Reserve University
- Louis Stokes VA Medical Center, Wade Park
- Cleveland Clinic
Teodoro Ernesto Figueroa, MD
儿童尿失禁
- Nemours/A.I. duPont Nemours Hospital for Children
- Sidney Kimmel Medical College of Thomas Jefferson University
Nowell M. Fine, MD, SM
心力衰竭
- Libin Cardiovascular Institute, Cumming School of Medicine, University of Calgary
Michael B. First, MD
精神卫生保健概述
- Columbia University
- New York State Psychiatric Institute
Eric J. Formeister, MD, MS
耳疾病的症状, 耳鼻咽喉的生物学
- Dept. of Head and Neck Surgery and Communication Sciences, Duke University School of Medicine
Joseph D Forrester, MD, MSc
菌血症、脓毒症和感染性休克
- Stanford University
- Stanford Healthcare
Mark Freedman, MD, MSc
脑、脊髓和神经疾病的诊断, 神经系统生物学, 脑、脊髓和神经疾病的症状
- University of Ottawa
- Ottawa Hospital-General Campus
Marvin P. Fried, MD
鼻和咽部疾病的症状, 鼻和鼻窦疾病
- Montefiore Medical Center, The University Hospital of Albert Einstein College of Medicine
Lara A. Friel, MD, PhD
妊娠合并症
- University of Texas Health Medical School at Houston, McGovern Medical School
Enrica Fung, MD, MPH
囊性肾病
- Loma Linda University School of Medicine
- VA Loma Linda Healthcare System
Robert Peter Gale, MD, PhD, DSC(hc)
癌症的概况, 癌症的预防和治疗
- Imperial College London
- Chinese Academy of Medical Sciences and Peking Union Medical College
Pierluigi Gambetti, MD
朊蛋白病
- Case Western Reserve University
James Garrity, MD
眼的生物学
- Mayo Clinic College of Medicine and Science
Gloria F. Gerber, MD
贫血
- Johns Hopkins School of Medicine, Division of Hematology
Mark T. Gladwin, MD
肺动脉高压
- University of Maryland School of Medicine
- University of Maryland, Baltimore
Stephen Gluckman, MD
慢性疲劳综合征
- Perelman School of Medicine at The University of Pennsylvania
Oluwatosin Goje, MD, MSCR
阴道炎、子宫颈炎和盆腔炎
- Cleveland Clinic, Lerner College of Medicine of Case Western Reserve University
- Obstetrics, Gynecology, and Women's Health Institute, Cleveland Clinic
Stuart B. Goodman, MD, PhD
骨坏死
- Stanford University
Jonathan Gotfried, MD
消化道疾病的诊断, 消化系统疾病的症状和诊断, 胃肠炎
- Lewis Katz School of Medicine at Temple University
- Main Line Health, Bryn Mawr, PA
Evan G. Graber, DO
生长和发育
- Nemours/Alfred I. duPont Hospital for Children
- Sydney Kimmel Medical College of Thomas Jefferson University
William R. Grier, MD
肺和气道疾病的功能康复
- University of Maryland School of Medicine
Ashley B. Grossman, MD
肾上腺疾病
- University of Oxford; Fellow, Green-Templeton College
- St Bartholomew’s Hospital and the London School of Medicine
Ravindu Gunatilake, MD
妊娠期用药和物质使用
- Valley Perinatal Services
- Creighton University School of Medicine-Phoenix
Jessica I. Gupta, MD
心脏和血管生物学
- University of Michigan Health
James Peter Adam Hamilton, MD
铁超负荷
- Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine
- Johns Hopkins Medicine
Mickie Hamiter, MD
内耳疾病, 听力丧失及耳聋
- New York Presbyterian Columbia
Margaret R. Hammerschlag, MD
衣原体感染和支原体
- State University of New York Downstate Medical Center
L. Aimee Hechanova, MD
透析, 肾小管疾病
- Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center, El Paso
Robert P. Heine, MD
怀孕期间的症状
- Wake Forest School of Medicine
- Wake Forest Baptist Health
Bernard J. Hennessy, DDS
口腔和齿科疾病的症状, 唇部和舌部疾病, 牙齿疾病
- Texas A&M University, College of Dentistry
Martin Hertl, MD, PhD
移植
- Rush University Medical Center
Linda L. Hill, MD, MPH
老年司机
- Herbert Wertheim School of Public Health, UC San Diego
Kelly R. Hodges, MD
女性性功能和性功能障碍
- Baylor College of Medicine, Texas Children's Pavilion for Women
Brian D. Hoit, MD
心包疾病和心肌炎
- Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine
- Harrington Heart and Vascular Institute
Peter Hountras, MD
肺栓塞
- University of Colorado
Frank Hu, MD, MPH, PhD
营养概述, 营养不良
- Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health
Juebin Huang, MD, PhD
脑功能不全, 谵妄和痴呆症
- Department of Neurology, University of Mississippi Medical Center
Talha H. Imam, MD
尿路感染 (UTI)
- University of Riverside School of Medicine
- Kaiser Permanente Fontana Medical Center
Zacharia Isaac, MD
康复
- Brigham and Women's Hospital
- Spaulding Rehabilitation Hospital
Manuel Izquierdo, DO
哮喘
- Wake Forest Baptist Health
Whitney Jackson, MD
酒精相关性肝病, 肝脏的血管性疾病
- University of Colorado School of Medicine
- University of Colorado School of Medicine
Harry S. Jacob, MD, DHC
脾脏疾病
- University of Minnesota Medical School
- HemOnc Today
Efia S. James, MD, MPH
环境性与职业性肺部疾病
- Bergen New Bridge Medical Center
Taha A. Jan, MD
中耳疾病
- Vanderbilt University Medical Center
Masaya Jimbo, MD, PhD
男性生殖系统生物学, 男性性功能和性功能障碍
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
Arif Jivan, MD, PhD
冠状动脉疾病
- Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine
Larry E. Johnson, MD, PhD
维生素, 矿物质
- University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences
- University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences
Brian D. Johnston, Exercise Specialist
锻炼与体质
- International Association of Resistance Training
- Prescribed Exercise Clinics
Jaime Jordan, MD
急救
- UCLA School of Medicine
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
Daniel B. Kaplan, PhD, LICSW
影响老年人的社会问题, 虐待老人
- Adelphi University School of Social Work
- University of Michigan Certificate in Advanced Clinical Dementia Practice
Sophie Katz, MD, MPH
呼吸系统病毒, COVID-19
- Vanderbilt University Medical Center
Kenneth M. Kaye, MD
疱疹病毒感染
- Harvard Medical School
- Brigham and Women's Hospital
Robert L. Keith, MD
肺肿瘤
- Division of Pulmonary Sciences and Critical Care Medicine, University of Colorado School of Medicine
- Rocky Mountain Regional VA Medical Center, VA Eastern Colorado HealthCare System
Sarah F. Keller, MD, MA
痛风和焦磷酸钙性关节炎
- Cleveland Clinic, Department of Rheumatic and Immunologic Diseases
Jonette E. Keri, MD, PhD
治疗皮肤疾病, 痤疮及相关疾病
- University of Miami, Miller School of Medicine
- Miami VA Hospital
Shubhangi Kesavan, MD
妇科诊断, 妇科疾病的症状
- Cleveland Clinic Learner College of Medicine, Case Western Reserve University
Bradley W. Kesser, MD
外耳疾病
- University of Virginia School of Medicine
Mashal Khan, MD
物质相关障碍
- NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital
- Columbia University Medical Center
Leila M. Khazaeni, MD
眼部疾病的诊断, 白内障, 儿童眼部疾病
- Loma Linda University School of Medicine
Charles Kilpatrick, MD, MEd
子宫肌瘤, 盆腔器官脱垂 (POP), 妇科其他异常
- Baylor College of Medicine
Lawrence S. Kirschner, MD, PhD
多发性内分泌腺瘤综合征
- The Ohio State University
Gary D. Klasser, DMD
颞下颌关节疾病
- Louisiana State University School of Dentistry
Robyn S. Klein, MD, PhD
脑膜炎, 脑部感染
- University of Western Ontario
Laura D Kramer, PhD
病毒感染概述
- Wadsworth Center, New York State Department of Health
- School of Public Health, State University of New York at Albany
Balaji Krishnaiah, MD
中风
- The University of Tennessee Health Science Center
Sonal Kumar, MD, MPH
肝炎
- Weill Cornell Medical College
David J. Kuter, MD, DPhil
血管异常引起的出血, 血小板疾病, 血液疾病的症状和诊断
- Harvard Medical School
- Massachusetts General Hospital
Kara C. LaMattina, MD
葡萄膜炎及相关疾病
- Boston University School of Medicine
- Boston Medical Center
Christopher J. LaRosa, MD
先天性肾小管病
- Perelman School of Medicine at The University of Pennsylvania
- Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia
Jennie York Law, MD
白血病
- University of Maryland, School of Medicine
- University of Maryland School of Medicine
Jennifer Le, PharmD, MAS, BCPS-ID, FIDSA, FCCP, FCSHP
给药和药物代谢动力学
- Skaggs School of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences, University of California San Diego
Joyce Lee, MD, MAS
间质性肺疾病, 自身免疫性肺疾病
- University of Colorado School of Medicine
Tae Hoon Lee, MD
肝纤维化和肝硬化
- Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai
- James J. Peters VA Medical Center
Bethany Lehman, DO
骨与关节感染
- Cleveland Clinic Lerner College of Medicine
- Cleveland Clinic Foundation
Magda Lenartowicz, MD
预防
- Altais Health Solutions
- Providence Hospice LA County
John P. Leonard, MD
淋巴瘤
- Weill Cornell Medicine
- New York Presbyterian Hospital
Lori Lerner, MD
良性前列腺疾病
- Boston University School of Medicine
Michael C. Levin, MD
多发性硬化 (MS) 及相关疾病
- College of Medicine, University of Saskatchewan
Wendy S. Levinbook, MD
毛发疾病
- Hartford Dermatology Associates
Andrea R. Levine, MD
肺和气道疾病的功能康复, 肺动脉高压
- University of Maryland School of Medicine
Shauna M. Levy, MD, MS
肥胖和代谢综合征
- Tulane University School of Medicine
James L. Lewis III, MD
电解质平衡, 甲状旁腺疾病, 水平衡, 酸碱平衡
- Brookwood Baptist Health and Saint Vincent’s Ascension Health, Birmingham
- Nephrology Associates, PC, Birmingham, AL
Paul L. Liebert, MD
运动损伤
- Tomah Memorial Hospital, Tomah, WI
Jane Liesveld, MD
骨髓增生性疾病
- James P. Wilmot Cancer Institute, University of Rochester Medical Center
Brian Linde, MD, MPH
环境性与职业性肺部疾病
- Yale Occ and Env Medicine Program
Christina C. Lindenmeyer, MD
肝脏和胆囊生物学
- Cleveland Clinic
- Cleveland Clinic Lerner College of Medicine of Case Western Reserve University
Sunny A. Linnebur, PharmD, BCPS, BCGP
衰老和药物
- Skaggs School of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences, University of Colorado
James H. Liu, MD
子宫内膜异位症
- Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine
Eve D Losman, MD, MHSA
家庭暴力和性侵犯
- University of Michigan School of Medicine
Andrew M. Luks, MD
高原病
- University of Washington
- University of Washington
Kristle Lee Lynch, MD
食管和吞咽疾病
- Perelman School of Medicine at The University of Pennsylvania
- University of Pennsylvania
Shalini S. Lynch, PharmD
药物概述, 影响药物反应的因素, 非处方药
- University of California San Francisco School of Pharmacy
Joanne Lynn, MD, MA, MS
死亡与临终
- The George Washington University Medical Center
Geetha Maddukuri, MD
肾脏和尿路疾病的症状
- Saint Louis University
- VA St Louis Health Care System
James M. Madsen, MD, MPH
大规模杀伤性武器
- University of Florida
- U.S. Army Medical Research Institute of Chemical Defense (USAMRICD)
Mustafa A. Mafraji, MD
常见影像学检查
- Rush University Medical Center
Kenneth Maiese, MD
昏迷和意识障碍
- Rutgers University
- National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute
Zubair Malik, MD
胃石和消化道异物, 吸收不良, 肠易激综合征 (IBS)
- Virtua Health System
Anna Malkina, MD
肾衰竭
- University of California, San Francisco
Brian F. Mandell, MD, PhD
痛风和焦磷酸钙性关节炎, 临床研究和医疗决策
- Cleveland Clinic Lerner College of Medicine at Case Western Reserve University
Rita A. Manfredi, MD
死亡与临终
- George Washington University School of Medicine and Health Sciences
Gordon Mao, MD
脊柱损伤, 颅脑外伤
- Indiana University School of Medicine
Chelsea Marie, PhD
寄生虫感染：肠外原虫, 寄生虫感染：肠道原虫和微孢子虫, 寄生虫感染：扁虫（绦虫）, 寄生虫感染：蛔虫（线虫）, 寄生虫感染：吸虫类（吸虫）, 寄生虫感染：概述
- University of Virginia
Bradley A. Maron, MD
肺动脉高压
- University of Maryland School of Medicine
- The University of Maryland Strategic Partnership
Daphne E. Smith Marsh, PharmD, BC-ADM, CDCES
品牌药和仿制药
- University of Illinois at Chicago College of Pharmacy
- Dept of Pharmacy Practice, UIC College of Pharmacy
Peter Martin, MD
淋巴瘤
- Weill Cornell Medicine
Robert S. McKelvie, MD, PhD
运动与心脏
- Western University
- McMaster University
Jessica E. McLaughlin, MD
女性生殖系统生物学
- Medical University of South Carolina
Jay Mehta, MD
儿童风湿性疾病
- Perelman School of Medicine at The University of Pennsylvania
- The Children's Hospital of Pediatrics
Sonia Mehta, MD
视网膜疾病
- Vitreoretinal Diseases and Surgery Service, Wills Eye Hospital, Sidney Kimmel Medical College at Thomas Jefferson University
Joshua S. Mervis, MD
褥疮
- Tufts University School of Medicine
Kevin Messacar, MD, PhD
肠道病毒
- University of Colorado Department of Pediatrics, Section of Infectious Diseases
Denise Millstine, MD
整合、补充和替代医学
- Mayo Clinic
L. Brent Mitchell, MD
异常心律
- Libin Cardiovascular Institute, University of Calgary
Kris M. Mogensen, MS, RD-AP
营养支持
- Department of Nutrition, Brigham and Women's Hospital
Julie S. Moldenhauer, MD
待产和分娩, 分娩并发症, 产后护理
- Children's Hospital of Philadelphia
- The University of Pennsylvania Perelman School of Medicine
Peter J. Moley, MD
下背部痛及颈痛
- Hospital for Special Surgery
- Weill Cornell Medical College
Richard E. Moon, MD
潜水和压缩气体损伤
- Duke University Medical Center
- Center for Hyperbaric Medicine and Environmental Physiology
Sheldon R. Morris, MD, MPH
性传播感染 (STI)
- University of California San Diego
Sam P. Most, MD
颌面损伤
- Stanford University Medical Center
Christine Moutier, MD
自杀和自伤行为
- American Foundation For Suicide Prevention
Jessian L. Muñoz, MD, PhD, MPH
正常妊娠
- Baylor College of Medicine
Vinod E. Nambudiri, MD, MBA, EdM
皮肤癌
- Harvard Medical School
- Brigham and Women's Hospital/Dana-Farber Cancer Institute
Edward A. Nardell, MD
结核病和相关感染
- Harvard Medical School
- Brigham & Women's Hospital
- T.H.Chan Harvard School of Public Health
Michelle Nessen, MD
肥胖和代谢综合征
- Tulane University School of Medicine
Eric Noyes, MD
运动障碍
- University of Saskatchewan
- Saskatchewan Movement Disorders Program
Lukas M. Nystrom, MD
骨与关节肿瘤
- Cleveland Clinic Lerner College of Medicine and Case Western Reserve University
Frank O'Brien, MD
肾脏滤过疾病, 影响肾小管细胞的疾病
- Washington University in St. Louis
- Washington University School of Medicine
Adedamola A. Ogunniyi, MD
晕动病
- Harbor-UCLA Medical Center
- David Geffen School of Medicine at University of California Los Angeles
Gerald F. O’Malley, DO
中毒, 违禁毒品和毒物
- Grand Strand Regional Medical Center
- Sidney Kimmel School of Medicine, Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
Rika O’Malley, MD
中毒, 违禁毒品和毒物
- Grand Strand Medical Center
Victor E. Ortega, MD, PhD
哮喘
- Mayo Clinic
- Mayo Clinic Arizona Center for Individualized Medicine
Robert L. Owens, MD
睡眠呼吸暂停
- University of California San Diego
Quasar S. Padiath, MBBS, PhD
遗传学
- University of Pittsburgh
Federico E. Parodi, MD
主动脉及其分支疾病
- University of North Carolina School of Medicine
Bhakti K. Patel, MD
呼吸衰竭和急性呼吸窘迫综合征
- University of Chicago
Avinash S. Patil, MD
妊娠期用药和物质使用
- University of Arizona College of Medicine
- Valley Perinatal Services
Richard D. Pearson, MD
寄生虫感染：肠外原虫
- University of Virginia School of Medicine
Alicia R. Pekarsky, MD
儿童忽视和虐待
- State University of New York Upstate Medical University, Upstate Golisano Children's Hospital
- Upstate Medical University/Golisano Children’s Hospital
Joan Pellegrino, MD
骨骼、关节和肌肉的出生缺陷, 面部和颅骨出生缺陷
- Upstate Medical University
Daniel M. Peraza, MD
水疱疾病
- Geisel School of Medicine at Dartmouth University
Cory Perugino, DO
IgG4 相关疾病
- Harvard Medical School
- Massachusetts General Hospital
Frank Pessler, MD, PhD
儿童骨骼疾病, 儿童结缔组织病
- Helmholtz Centre for Infection Research
William A. Petri, Jr, MD, PhD
寄生虫感染：肠外原虫, 寄生虫感染：肠道原虫和微孢子虫, 寄生虫感染：扁虫（绦虫）, 寄生虫感染：蛔虫（线虫）, 寄生虫感染：吸虫类（吸虫）, 立克次体及相关感染, 寄生虫感染：概述
- University of Virginia School of Medicine
- University of Virginia
Katharine Anne Phillips, MD
强迫症及相关障碍
- Weill Cornell Medical College
- New York-Presbyterian Hospital
Tania J. Phillips, MD
褥疮
- Boston University School of Medicine
JoAnn V. Pinkerton, MD
绝经, 月经失调和阴道异常出血
- University of Virginia Health System
Michael Joseph Pistoria, MEng, DO
医院护理
- Lehigh Valley Hospital - Coordinated Health
Thaddeus Mason Pope, JD, PhD
法律和伦理问题
- Mitchell Hamline School of Law
Nina N. Powell-Hamilton, MD
出生缺陷概述, 染色体和基因异常
- Sidney Kimmel Medical College at Thomas Jefferson University
- Nemours
Pallavi Pradeep, MD
胆固醇障碍性疾病
- University of Chicago
Glenn M. Preminger, MD
尿路结石, 肾脏和尿路生物学, 尿路梗阻
- Duke Comprehensive Kidney Stone Center
- Duke University Medical Center
Judith J. Prochaska, PhD, MPH
使用烟草
- Stanford Prevention Research Center, Stanford University
- Stanford Health Care
Levi D. Procter, MD
低血压和休克
- Virginia Commonwealth University School of Medicine
Christopher P. Raab, MD
各种婴幼儿疾病
- Sidney Kimmel Medical College at Thomas Jefferson University
- Nemours/Alfred I. duPont Hospital for Children
Ronald Rabinowitz, MD
尿路和生殖器出生缺陷
- University of Rochester Medical Center
- Golisano Children's Hospital at Strong
Najib M Rahman, BMBCh MA (oxon) DPhil
胸膜和纵隔疾病
- University of Oxford
Alex Rajput, MD
运动障碍
- University of Saskatchewan
- Saskatchewan Movement Disorders Program
Pedro T. Ramirez, MD
女性生殖系统的癌症
- Houston Methodist Hospital
Robert W. Rebar, MD
不孕症和反复流产
- Western Michigan University Homer Stryker M.D. School of Medicine
Carrie A. Redlich, MD, MPH
环境性与职业性肺部疾病
- Yale Occupational and Environmental Medicine Program Yale School of Medicine
- Department of Environmental Health Sciences Yale School of Public Health
Wingfield E. Rehmus, MD, MPH
皮肤细菌感染
- University of British Columbia
- BC Children’s Hospital, Division of Dermatology
Douglas J. Rhee, MD
青光眼
- University Hospitals/Case Western Reserve University
David Richards, MD
淹溺
- University of Colorado School of Medicine
- Denver Health Medical Center
Malcolm K. Robinson, MD
营养支持
- Harvard Medical School
- Brigham and Women's Hospital
Michael Rubin, MDCM
颅颈交界区病变, 脊髓疾病, 周围神经和相关疾病, 脑神经疾病, 肌营养不良及相关疾病
- New York Presbyterian Hospital-Cornell Medical Center
Sean R. Rudnick, MD
卟啉病
- Wake Forest University School of Medicine
Thomas M. Ruenger, MD, PhD
皮肤瘙痒和皮炎
- Georg-August University of Göttingen, Germany
- Lahey Hospital and Medical Center
Atenodoro R. Ruiz, Jr., MD
吸收不良
- The Medical City, Pasig City, Philippines
Daniel P. Runde, MD, MME
电和闪电击伤
- University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics
J. Mark Ruscin, PharmD, FCCP, BCPS
衰老和药物
- Southern Illinois University Edwardsville School of Pharmacy
John Safar, DDS, MAGD, ABGD
口腔急症
- Texas A&M University College of Dentistry
Birendra P. Sah, MD, FCCP
结节病
- Upstate Medical University
Yedidya Saiman, MD, PhD
肝脏、胆囊及胆道疾病的诊断, 胆囊和胆管疾病
- Lewis Katz School of Medicine, Temple University
Gloria Salvo, MD
女性生殖系统的癌症
- MD Anderson Cancer Center
Vaishali Sanchorawala, MD
淀粉样变性
- Boston University School of Medicine and Boston Medical Center
Christopher Sanford, MD, MPH, DTM&H
旅行与健康
- University of Washington
Ravindra Sarode, MD
血液生物学, 输血
- The University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
- The University of Texas Southwestern Clinical Laboratory Services
Clarence T. Sasaki, MD
喉部疾病
- Yale University School of Medicine
Margot L. Savoy, MD, MPH
免疫接种
- Lewis Katz School of Medicine at Temple University
- American Academy of Family Physicians
Gregory Sawicki, MD, MPH
囊性纤维化
- Harvard Medical School
- Boston Children's Hospital
Bradley A. Schiff, MD
口腔、鼻、和喉癌
- Montefiore Medical Center, The University Hospital of Albert Einstein College of Medicine
Shira A. Schlesinger, MD, MPH
心脏骤停和心肺复苏 (CPR)
- Harbor-UCLA Medical Center
- Harbor-UCLA Medical Center
- Newport Beach Fire Department
Richard J. Schwab, MD
睡眠障碍
- University of Pennsylvania, Division of Sleep Medicine
- Penn Sleep Center
Sanjay Sethi, MD
急性支气管炎, 肺炎, 肺脓肿
- University at Buffalo, Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences
Udayan K. Shah, MD, MBA
儿童耳鼻喉疾病
- Sidney Kimmel Medical College at Thomas Jefferson University
- Jefferson Health
Laura Shane-McWhorter, PharmD
膳食补充剂和维生素
- University of Utah College of Pharmacy
Michael J. Shea, MD
心脏和血管疾病的诊断, 心脏和血管生物学, 心脏和血管疾病的症状
- Michigan Medicine at the University of Michigan
Patrick J. Shenot, MD
尿失禁, 阴茎和睾丸疾病
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
Stephen D. Silberstein, MD
头痛
- Sidney Kimmel Medical College at Thomas Jefferson University
Michael J. Smith, MD, MSCE
儿童疫苗接种
- Duke University School of Medicine
David Spiegel, MD
分离性障碍
- Stanford University School of Medicine
- Stanford University School of Medicine
Aparna Sridhar, MD
早期妊娠疾病
- UCLA Health
Richard G. Stefanacci, DO, MGH, MBA
衰老与生活质量, 老年人的步态障碍, 老年人跌倒, 老龄化
- Thomas Jefferson University, Jefferson College of Population Health
Dan J. Stein, MD, PhD
强迫症及相关障碍
- University of Cape Town
Trevor Steinbach, MD
支气管扩张和肺不张
- University of Colorado
David R. Steinberg, MD
手部疾病
- Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania
- University of Pennsylvania
Jan J. Stokosa, CP
假肢学
- American Prosthetics Institute, Ltd
- Stokosa Prosthetic Clinic
Michael B. Streiff, MD
凝血功能障碍引起的出血, 过度凝血, 凝血过程
- Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine
Tisha Suboc, MD
心肌病
- Rush University
Stephen Brian Sulkes, MD
儿童行为问题, 学习和发育障碍
- Golisano Children’s Hospital at Strong, University of Rochester School of Medicine and Dentistry
Rosalyn Sulyanto, DMD, MS
口腔和牙齿生物学
- Boston Children's Hospital
- Harvard School of Dental Medicine
Ranya N. Sweis, MD, MS
冠状动脉疾病
- Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine
- Northwestern Medicine - Bluhm Cardiovascular Institute
Zeba A. Syed, MD
结膜和巩膜疾病
- Wills Eye Hospital
- Sidney Kimmel Medical College at Thomas Jefferson University
Carol Tamminga, MD
精神分裂症和相关障碍
- UT Southwestern Medical Dallas
David Tanen, MD
高温损害
- David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA
- Harbor-UCLA Medical Center
Koon K. Teo, MBBCh, PhD
外周动脉疾病
- McMaster University
Brenda L. Tesini, MD
痘病毒, 婴儿和儿童常见病毒感染
- University of Rochester School of Medicine and Dentistry
- University of Rochester Medical Center
George Thanassoulis, MD, MSc
动脉粥样硬化
- McGill University
- McGill University Health Center
Danielle Tholey, MD
药物与肝脏, 肝病的临床表现, 肝脏肿瘤
- Sidney Kimmel Medical College at Thomas Jefferson University
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
Andrea D. Thompson, MD, PhD
心脏和血管疾病的症状
- University of Michigan
James T. Ubertalli, DMD
牙周疾病
- Hingham, MA
Nimish Vakil, MD
胃炎和消化性溃疡病
- University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health
Philbert Yuan Van, MD
腹部损伤
- US Army Reserve
- Oregon Health and Science University
Maria T. Vazquez-Pertejo, MD, FACP
感染性疾病的诊断, 细菌感染：革兰氏阴性菌, 细菌感染：革兰氏阳性菌, 细菌感染：概述, 细菌感染：厌氧菌, 细菌感染：螺旋体, 脑膜炎球菌感染, 感染性疾病的生物学
- Wellington Regional Medical Center
Paschalis Vergidis, MD, MSc
真菌感染
- Mayo Clinic College of Medicine & Science
M. Cristina Victorio, MD
儿童神经皮肤综合征, 儿童神经系统疾病
- Akron Children's Hospital
- Northeast Ohio Medical University
Alexandra Villa-Forte, MD, MPH
人体, 肌肉骨骼疾病的症状, 肌肉骨骼系统生物学, 肌肉骨骼疾病的诊断, 血管性疾病
- Cleveland Clinic
Anthony Villano, MD
消化系统肿瘤
- Fox Chase Cancer Center
Aaron E. Walfish, MD
炎症性肠病 (IBD)
- Mount Sinai Medical Center
B. Timothy Walsh, MD
进食障碍
- College of Physicians and Surgeons, Columbia University
- New York State Psychiatric Institute
Andrew W. Walter, MS, MD
新生儿的血液问题
- Sidney Kimmel Medical College at Thomas Jefferson University
- Nemours/Alfred I. duPont Hospital for Children
Michael R. Wasserman, MD
充分利用卫生保健, 非特异性症状
- California Association of Long Term Care Medicine
Geoffrey A. Weinberg, MD
儿童中人类免疫缺陷病毒 (HIV) 感染, 婴儿和儿童的细菌感染
- Golisano Children’s Hospital
- University of Rochester School of Medicine and Dentistry
Thomas G. Weiser, MD, MPH
胸部创伤
- Stanford University School of Medicine
Brian J. Werth, PharmD
抗生素
- University of Washington School of Pharmacy
Jayne R. Wilkinson, MD, MSCE
老年人的步态障碍, 老年人跌倒
- University of Pennsylvania, Perelman School of Medicine
- VA Medical Center
Robert A. Wise, MD
慢性阻塞性肺疾病（COPD）
- Johns Hopkins Asthma and Allergy Center
- Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine
Kinanah Yaseen, MD
关节疾病, 系统性风湿性疾病
- Cleveland Clinic
Kee Kiat Yeo, MD
儿童期肿瘤
- Harvard Medical School
- Dana-Farber / Boston Children’s Cancer and Blood Disorders Center
William F. Young, Jr, MD, MSc
内分泌系统生物学
- Mayo Clinic College of Medicine
Thomas M. Yuill, PhD
虫媒病毒、沙粒病毒、线状病毒
- University of Wisconsin-Madison
Zhiwei Zhang, MD
肾血管疾病
- Loma Linda University School of Medicine
- VA Loma Linda Healthcare System
Mark Zimmerman, MD
人格障碍
- South County Psychiatry
- Brown University School of Medicine