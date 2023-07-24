skip to main content
MSD默沙东 诊疗手册大众版
Search icon

ABOUT US

作者

内容末次修改日期 6月 2024

我们衷心感谢编者为我们当前在线版本所做的工作。他们负责的主题依其所属机构列出。

Denise M. Aaron, MD

  • Dartmouth Geisel School of Medicine
皮肤真菌感染, 非癌性皮肤新生物

Bola Adamolekun, MD

  • University of Tennessee Health Science Center
  • Methodist Medical Group
癫痫

Chris G. Adigun, MD

  • Dermatology & Laser Center of Chapel Hill
指甲疾病

Anuj Aggarwal, MD

  • Stanford University School of Medicine
疼痛

Emmanuel Akintoye, MD, MPH

  • Yale School of Medicine
心脏肿瘤

Andrei V. Alexandrov, MD

  • The University of Tennessee Health Science Center
中风

Richard C. Allen, MD, PhD

  • University of Texas at Austin Dell Medical School
  • Texas Oculoplastics Consultants
眼睑和泪器疾病, 眼眶疾病

Gil Amarilyo, MD

  • Tel Aviv University
  • Schneider Children’s Medical Center of Israel
遗传性周期性发热综合征

Parswa Ansari, MD

  • Hofstra Northwell-Lenox Hill Hospital, New York
消化道出血, 肛门直肠疾病, 胃肠道急症

Brian Appleby, MD

  • Case Western Reserve University
  • National Prion Disease Pathology Surveillance Center
朊蛋白病

Noel A. Armenakas, MD

  • Weill Cornell Medical School
  • New York Presbyterian Hospital
  • Hofstra University
  • Lenox Hill Hospital
尿路和生殖器损伤

Guy P. Armstrong, MD

  • Waitemata District Health Board and Waitemata Cardiology, Auckland
  • North Shore Hospital, Auckland
心脏瓣膜病, 心内膜炎

Thomas Arnold, MD

  • Department of Emergency Medicine, LSU Health Sciences Center Shreveport
咬伤和螫伤

Evelyn Attia, MD

  • Columbia University Medical Center
  • Weill Cornell Medical College, Cornell University
  • New York State Psychiatric Institute
  • Columbia University Medical Center
  • New York-Presbyterian Hospital
进食障碍

Haya Aziz, MD

  • McGill University
动脉粥样硬化

Sarah M. Bagley, MD, MSc

  • Boston University Chobanian & Avedisian School of Medicine
  • Boston Medical Center
青少年的医疗保健问题

Debra Bakerjian, PhD, APRN

  • University of California Davis
为老年人提供护理

George L. Bakris, MD

  • University of Chicago School of Medicine
高血压

Lauren A. Baldassarre, MD

  • Yale School of Medicine
心脏肿瘤

Arcangela Lattari Balest, MD

  • University of Pittsburgh, School of Medicine
  • Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh of UPMC
新生儿的肺和呼吸系统问题, 新生儿的一般问题

Meredith Barad, MD

  • Stanford Health Care
疼痛

Robert A. Barish, MD, MBA

  • University of Illinois at Chicago
  • University of Illinois Hospital and Health Sciences System
  • Association of Academic Health Centers (AAHC)
  • Economic Club of Chicago
  • Institute of Medicine Chicago
咬伤和螫伤

Jennifer M. Barker, MD

  • Children's Hospital Colorado, Division of Pediatric Endocrinology
多腺体功能低下综合征

John W. Barnhill, MD

  • New York-Presbyterian Hospital
  • Weill Cornell Medical College
  • Columbia University Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons
焦虑和应激相关障碍

Michael Bartel, MD, PhD

  • Fairfax, VA
消化系统生物学, 胰腺炎

Joel A. Baum, MD

  • Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai
憩室病

Lee B. Beerman, MD

  • Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh of the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine
心脏出生缺陷

Jaime Belkind-Gerson, MD, MSc

  • University of Colorado
  • Children's Hospital Colorado
新生儿胃肠道 (GI) 和肝脏问题, 消化道的出生缺陷, 儿童胃肠道疾病

Julia Benedetti, MD

  • Harvard Medical School
  • Lahey Hospital & Medical Center
皮肤生物学, 过敏和反应性皮肤疾病, 阳光和皮肤损伤

James R. Berenson, MD

  • Institute for Myeloma and Bone Cancer Research
浆细胞疾病

John L. Berk, MD

  • Amyloidosis Center, Boston University Medical Center
淀粉样变性

Rajeev Bhatia, MD

  • Phoenix Children's Hospital
  • University of Arizona College of Medicine
婴儿和儿童呼吸系统疾病

Shilpa N Bhupathiraju, PhD

  • Harvard Medical School and Brigham and Women's Hospital
  • Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health
营养概述, 营养不良

Mark H. Bilsky, MD

  • Weill Medical College of Cornell University
  • Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center
神经系统肿瘤

Jurij R. Bilyk, MD

  • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
  • Wills Eye Hospital
眼外伤

Donald W. Black, MD

  • University of Iowa, Roy J. and Lucille A. Carver College of Medicine
  • Iowa City Veterans Affairs Medical Center
特发性环境不耐受

Steven D. Blatt, MD

  • State University of New York, Upstate Medical University
  • State University of New York, Upstate Medical University
影响儿童及家庭的社会问题

Marcy B. Bolster, MD

  • Harvard Medical School
  • Massachusetts General Hospital
骨质疏松症

Herbert L. Bonkovsky, MD

  • Wake Forest University School of Medicine
  • Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist
卟啉病

Hayley L. Born, MD, MS

  • Columbia University
喉部疾病

Laura Boucai, MD

  • Weill Cornell Medical College
  • Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center
甲状腺疾病

Christopher J. Brady, MD

  • Larner College of Medicine, University of Vermont
眼部疾病的症状

Pamela Brock, MS, CGC

  • The Ohio State University
多发性内分泌腺瘤综合征

George R. Brown, MD

  • East Tennessee State University
  • East Tennessee State University
性变态和性变态障碍, 性别不一致和性别焦虑症, 性身份

Erika F. Brutsaert, MD

  • New York Medical College
  • Westchester Medical Center, Department of Medicine, Division of Endocrinology
糖尿病 (DM) 和血糖代谢疾病

Todd M. Bull, MD

  • University of Colorado, Pulmonary and Critical Care
肺栓塞

Emily E. Bunce, MD

  • Wake Forest School of Medicine
怀孕期间的症状

Vatinee Y. Bunya, MD, MSCE

  • Scheie Eye Institute at the University of Pennsylvania
角膜疾病

Larry M. Bush, MD, FACP

  • Charles E. Schmidt College of Medicine, Florida Atlantic University
  • University of Miami-Miller School of Medicine
感染性疾病的诊断, 细菌感染：革兰氏阴性菌, 细菌感染：革兰氏阳性菌, 细菌感染：概述, 细菌感染：厌氧菌, 细菌感染：螺旋体, 脑膜炎球菌感染, 感染性疾病的生物学

Jerrold T. Bushberg, PhD, DABMP, DABSNM

  • The National Council on Radiation Protection and Measurements
  • School of Medicine, University of California, Davis
放射损伤

Edward R. Cachay, MD, MAS

  • Mayo Clinic, Arizona
人类免疫缺陷病毒 (HIV) 感染

Andrew Calabria, MD

  • The Children's Hospital of Philadelphia
  • Perelman School of Medicine at The University of Pennsylvania
儿童激素紊乱

Danielle Campagne, MD

  • University of California, San Francisco
  • University of California, San Francisco - Fresno
  • American Ambulance
关节脱位, 扭伤和其他软组织损伤, 骨折

John D. Carmichael, MD

  • Keck School of Medicine of the University of Southern California
  • USC Pitutiary Center, Keck School of Medicine of the University of Southern California
垂体疾病

Damien Wilson Carter, MD

  • Tufts University School of Medicine
  • Maine Medical Center
烧伤

Thomas Cascino, MD, MSc

  • Michigan Medicine, University of Michigan
心脏和血管疾病的诊断

Frances E. Casey, MD, MPH

  • NYU Grossman Long Island School of Medicine
计划生育

Michael F. Cellucci, MD

  • Sidney Kimmel Medical College at Thomas Jefferson University
  • Nemours/Alfred I. duPont Hospital for Children
儿童脱水和补液治疗

Thenappan Chandrasekar, MD

  • University of California, Davis
  • VA Northern California HCS
肾脏和尿路癌症

Julia F. Charles, MD, PhD

  • Brigham and Women's Hospital
  • Harvard Medical School
佩吉特骨病

John J. Chen, MD, PhD

  • Mayo Clinic
视神经疾病

Alan G. Cheng, MD

  • Stanford University
口腔和咽喉疾病

Lydia Choi, MD

  • Karmanos Cancer Center
  • Wayne State School of Medicine
乳腺癌, 乳房疾病

Paul H. Chung, MD

  • Sidney Kimmel Medical College, Thomas Jefferson University
肾脏和尿路疾病的诊断

Erin G. Clifton, PhD

  • University of Michigan
家庭暴力和性侵犯

Elizabeth L. Cobbs, MD

  • George Washington University
  • Washington DC Veterans Administration Medical Center
死亡与临终

Rafael Antonio Ching Companioni, MD

  • HCA Florida Gulf Coast Hospital
  • Alabama College of Osteopathic Medicine
炎症性肠病 (IBD), 憩室病

Allison Conn, MD

  • Baylor College of Medicine, Texas Children's Pavilion for Women
女性性功能和性功能障碍

James C. Connors, DPM

  • Kent State University College of Podiatric Medicine
足部和踝关节问题

Deborah M. Consolini, MD

  • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
  • Nemours/Alfred I. duPont Hospital for Children
健康儿童的健康监护, 婴儿和儿童中的症状, 新生儿和婴儿护理

André V Coombs, MBBS

  • University of South Florida
  • HCA Florida Kendall Hospital
手术

Elizabeth Coon, MD

  • Mayo Clinic
自主神经系统疾病

William Coryell, MD

  • University of Iowa Carver College of Medicine
心境障碍

Jimena Cubillos, MD

  • University of Rochester School of Medicine and Dentistry
尿路和生殖器出生缺陷

Deepan S. Dalal, MD, MPH

  • Brown University
肌肉、滑囊和肌腱疾病

David C. Dale, MD

  • University of Washington
  • University of Washington Medical Center
白细胞疾病

Daniel F. Danzl, MD

  • University of Louisville School of Medicine
冻伤

Shinjita Das, MD MPH

  • Massachusetts General Hospital
  • Harvard Medical School
银屑病及其他鳞屑性疾病, 出汗疾病, 色素性疾病

Michael H. Davidson, MD, FACC, FNLA

  • University of Chicago Medicine, Pritzker School of Medicine
胆固醇障碍性疾病

Keara N. DeCotiis, MD

  • Nemours/Alfred I. duPont Hospital for Children
  • Sidney Kimmel Medical College of Thomas Jefferson University
儿童尿失禁

Peter J. Delves, PhD

  • University College London, London, UK
免疫系统生物学

Matt Demczko, MD

  • Mitochondrial Medicine, Children's Hospital of Philadelphia
遗传代谢性疾病

Annabelle de St. Maurice, MD, MPH

  • UCLA, David Geffen School of Medicine
  • LA County Department of Public Health
新生儿感染

Rebecca Dezube, MD, MHS

  • Johns Hopkins University
肺部疾病诊断, 呼吸系统生物学, 肺部疾病的症状

Deepinder K. Dhaliwal, MD, L.Ac

  • University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine
  • UPMC Eye Center
  • University of Pittsburgh
屈光不正

Matthew D. Di Guglielmo, MD, PhD

  • Sidney Kimmel Medical College at Thomas Jefferson University
  • Nemours Children's Health
儿童大便失禁

Joel E. Dimsdale, MD

  • University of California, San Diego
躯体症状及相关障碍

James G. H. Dinulos, MD

  • Geisel School of Medicine at Dartmouth
  • University of Connecticut
角化障碍, 寄生虫性皮肤感染, 病毒性皮肤感染

James D. Douketis, MD

  • McMaster University
  • McMaster University
静脉系统疾病, 淋巴系统疾病

Antonette T. Dulay, MD

  • Main Line Health System
  • Axia Women’s Health
妊娠期并发症

Jeffrey S. Dungan, MD

  • Northwestern University, Feinberg School of Medicine
妊娠前和妊娠期间基因疾病的检测

Josephine Elia, MD

  • Sidney Kimmel Medical College of Thomas Jefferson University
儿童和青少年精神障碍

Ashkan Emadi, MD, PhD

  • West Virginia University School of Medicine, Robert C. Byrd Health Sciences Center
  • WVU Cancer Institute
白血病

B. Mark Evers, MD

  • Markey Cancer Center, University of Kentucky
  • University of Kentucky Department of Surgery
胃肠道和胰腺神经内分泌肿瘤

Stephen J. Falchek, MD

  • Nemours/Alfred I. duPont Hospital for Children
脑和脊髓的出生缺陷

Mark A. Farber, MD, FACS

  • University of North Carolina
  • University of North Carolina Aortic Network
主动脉及其分支疾病

Abimbola Farinde, PhD, PharmD

  • Columbia Southern University, Orange Beach, AL
  • Colorado State University Global
药物效应动力学

Michael A. Ferguson, MD

  • Harvard Medical School
  • Boston Children's Hospital
儿童高血压

James Fernandez, MD, PhD

  • Cleveland Clinic Lerner College of Medicine at Case Western Reserve University
  • Louis Stokes VA Medical Center, Wade Park
  • Cleveland Clinic
免疫缺陷病, 过敏反应和其他超敏疾病

Teodoro Ernesto Figueroa, MD

  • Nemours/A.I. duPont Nemours Hospital for Children
  • Sidney Kimmel Medical College of Thomas Jefferson University
儿童尿失禁

Nowell M. Fine, MD, SM

  • Libin Cardiovascular Institute, Cumming School of Medicine, University of Calgary
心力衰竭

Michael B. First, MD

  • Columbia University
  • New York State Psychiatric Institute
精神卫生保健概述

Eric J. Formeister, MD, MS

  • Dept. of Head and Neck Surgery and Communication Sciences, Duke University School of Medicine
耳疾病的症状, 耳鼻咽喉的生物学

Joseph D Forrester, MD, MSc

  • Stanford University
  • Stanford Healthcare
菌血症、脓毒症和感染性休克

Mark Freedman, MD, MSc

  • University of Ottawa
  • Ottawa Hospital-General Campus
脑、脊髓和神经疾病的诊断, 神经系统生物学, 脑、脊髓和神经疾病的症状

Marvin P. Fried, MD

  • Montefiore Medical Center, The University Hospital of Albert Einstein College of Medicine
鼻和咽部疾病的症状, 鼻和鼻窦疾病

Lara A. Friel, MD, PhD

  • University of Texas Health Medical School at Houston, McGovern Medical School
妊娠合并症

Enrica Fung, MD, MPH

  • Loma Linda University School of Medicine
  • VA Loma Linda Healthcare System
囊性肾病

Robert Peter Gale, MD, PhD, DSC(hc)

  • Imperial College London
  • Chinese Academy of Medical Sciences and Peking Union Medical College
癌症的概况, 癌症的预防和治疗

Pierluigi Gambetti, MD

  • Case Western Reserve University
朊蛋白病

James Garrity, MD

  • Mayo Clinic College of Medicine and Science
眼的生物学

Gloria F. Gerber, MD

  • Johns Hopkins School of Medicine, Division of Hematology
贫血

Mark T. Gladwin, MD

  • University of Maryland School of Medicine
  • University of Maryland, Baltimore
肺动脉高压

Stephen Gluckman, MD

  • Perelman School of Medicine at The University of Pennsylvania
慢性疲劳综合征

Oluwatosin Goje, MD, MSCR

  • Cleveland Clinic, Lerner College of Medicine of Case Western Reserve University
  • Obstetrics, Gynecology, and Women's Health Institute, Cleveland Clinic
阴道炎、子宫颈炎和盆腔炎

Stuart B. Goodman, MD, PhD

  • Stanford University
骨坏死

Jonathan Gotfried, MD

  • Lewis Katz School of Medicine at Temple University
  • Main Line Health, Bryn Mawr, PA
消化道疾病的诊断, 消化系统疾病的症状和诊断, 胃肠炎

Evan G. Graber, DO

  • Nemours/Alfred I. duPont Hospital for Children
  • Sydney Kimmel Medical College of Thomas Jefferson University
生长和发育

William R. Grier, MD

  • University of Maryland School of Medicine
肺和气道疾病的功能康复

Ashley B. Grossman, MD

  • University of Oxford; Fellow, Green-Templeton College
  • St Bartholomew’s Hospital and the London School of Medicine
肾上腺疾病

Ravindu Gunatilake, MD

  • Valley Perinatal Services
  • Creighton University School of Medicine-Phoenix
妊娠期用药和物质使用

Jessica I. Gupta, MD

  • University of Michigan Health
心脏和血管生物学

James Peter Adam Hamilton, MD

  • Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine
  • Johns Hopkins Medicine
铁超负荷

Mickie Hamiter, MD

  • New York Presbyterian Columbia
内耳疾病, 听力丧失及耳聋

Margaret R. Hammerschlag, MD

  • State University of New York Downstate Medical Center
衣原体感染和支原体

L. Aimee Hechanova, MD

  • Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center, El Paso
透析, 肾小管疾病

Robert P. Heine, MD

  • Wake Forest School of Medicine
  • Wake Forest Baptist Health
怀孕期间的症状

Bernard J. Hennessy, DDS

  • Texas A&M University, College of Dentistry
口腔和齿科疾病的症状, 唇部和舌部疾病, 牙齿疾病

Martin Hertl, MD, PhD

  • Rush University Medical Center
移植

Linda L. Hill, MD, MPH

  • Herbert Wertheim School of Public Health, UC San Diego
老年司机

Kelly R. Hodges, MD

  • Baylor College of Medicine, Texas Children's Pavilion for Women
女性性功能和性功能障碍

Brian D. Hoit, MD

  • Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine
  • Harrington Heart and Vascular Institute
心包疾病和心肌炎

Peter Hountras, MD

  • University of Colorado
肺栓塞

Frank Hu, MD, MPH, PhD

  • Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health
营养概述, 营养不良

Juebin Huang, MD, PhD

  • Department of Neurology, University of Mississippi Medical Center
脑功能不全, 谵妄和痴呆症

Talha H. Imam, MD

  • University of Riverside School of Medicine
  • Kaiser Permanente Fontana Medical Center
尿路感染 (UTI)

Zacharia Isaac, MD

  • Brigham and Women's Hospital
  • Spaulding Rehabilitation Hospital
康复

Manuel Izquierdo, DO

  • Wake Forest Baptist Health
哮喘

Whitney Jackson, MD

  • University of Colorado School of Medicine
  • University of Colorado School of Medicine
酒精相关性肝病, 肝脏的血管性疾病

Harry S. Jacob, MD, DHC

  • University of Minnesota Medical School
  • HemOnc Today
脾脏疾病

Efia S. James, MD, MPH

  • Bergen New Bridge Medical Center
环境性与职业性肺部疾病

Taha A. Jan, MD

  • Vanderbilt University Medical Center
中耳疾病

Masaya Jimbo, MD, PhD

  • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
男性生殖系统生物学, 男性性功能和性功能障碍

Arif Jivan, MD, PhD

  • Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine
冠状动脉疾病

Larry E. Johnson, MD, PhD

  • University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences
  • University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences
维生素, 矿物质

Brian D. Johnston, Exercise Specialist

  • International Association of Resistance Training
  • Prescribed Exercise Clinics
锻炼与体质

Jaime Jordan, MD

  • UCLA School of Medicine
  • Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
急救

Daniel B. Kaplan, PhD, LICSW

  • Adelphi University School of Social Work
  • University of Michigan Certificate in Advanced Clinical Dementia Practice
影响老年人的社会问题, 虐待老人

Sophie Katz, MD, MPH

  • Vanderbilt University Medical Center
呼吸系统病毒, COVID-19

Kenneth M. Kaye, MD

  • Harvard Medical School
  • Brigham and Women's Hospital
疱疹病毒感染

Robert L. Keith, MD

  • Division of Pulmonary Sciences and Critical Care Medicine, University of Colorado School of Medicine
  • Rocky Mountain Regional VA Medical Center, VA Eastern Colorado HealthCare System
肺肿瘤

Sarah F. Keller, MD, MA

  • Cleveland Clinic, Department of Rheumatic and Immunologic Diseases
痛风和焦磷酸钙性关节炎

Jonette E. Keri, MD, PhD

  • University of Miami, Miller School of Medicine
  • Miami VA Hospital
治疗皮肤疾病, 痤疮及相关疾病

Shubhangi Kesavan, MD

  • Cleveland Clinic Learner College of Medicine, Case Western Reserve University
妇科诊断, 妇科疾病的症状

Bradley W. Kesser, MD

  • University of Virginia School of Medicine
外耳疾病

Mashal Khan, MD

  • NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital
  • Columbia University Medical Center
物质相关障碍

Leila M. Khazaeni, MD

  • Loma Linda University School of Medicine
眼部疾病的诊断, 白内障, 儿童眼部疾病

Charles Kilpatrick, MD, MEd

  • Baylor College of Medicine
子宫肌瘤, 盆腔器官脱垂 (POP), 妇科其他异常

Lawrence S. Kirschner, MD, PhD

  • The Ohio State University
多发性内分泌腺瘤综合征

Gary D. Klasser, DMD

  • Louisiana State University School of Dentistry
颞下颌关节疾病

Robyn S. Klein, MD, PhD

  • University of Western Ontario
脑膜炎, 脑部感染

Laura D Kramer, PhD

  • Wadsworth Center, New York State Department of Health
  • School of Public Health, State University of New York at Albany
病毒感染概述

Balaji Krishnaiah, MD

  • The University of Tennessee Health Science Center
中风

Sonal Kumar, MD, MPH

  • Weill Cornell Medical College
肝炎

David J. Kuter, MD, DPhil

  • Harvard Medical School
  • Massachusetts General Hospital
血管异常引起的出血, 血小板疾病, 血液疾病的症状和诊断

Kara C. LaMattina, MD

  • Boston University School of Medicine
  • Boston Medical Center
葡萄膜炎及相关疾病

Christopher J. LaRosa, MD

  • Perelman School of Medicine at The University of Pennsylvania
  • Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia
先天性肾小管病

Jennie York Law, MD

  • University of Maryland, School of Medicine
  • University of Maryland School of Medicine
白血病

Jennifer Le, PharmD, MAS, BCPS-ID, FIDSA, FCCP, FCSHP

  • Skaggs School of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences, University of California San Diego
给药和药物代谢动力学

Joyce Lee, MD, MAS

  • University of Colorado School of Medicine
间质性肺疾病, 自身免疫性肺疾病

Tae Hoon Lee, MD

  • Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai
  • James J. Peters VA Medical Center
肝纤维化和肝硬化

Bethany Lehman, DO

  • Cleveland Clinic Lerner College of Medicine
  • Cleveland Clinic Foundation
骨与关节感染

Magda Lenartowicz, MD

  • Altais Health Solutions
  • Providence Hospice LA County
预防

John P. Leonard, MD

  • Weill Cornell Medicine
  • New York Presbyterian Hospital
淋巴瘤

Lori Lerner, MD

  • Boston University School of Medicine
良性前列腺疾病

Michael C. Levin, MD

  • College of Medicine, University of Saskatchewan
多发性硬化 (MS) 及相关疾病

Wendy S. Levinbook, MD

  • Hartford Dermatology Associates
毛发疾病

Andrea R. Levine, MD

  • University of Maryland School of Medicine
肺和气道疾病的功能康复, 肺动脉高压

Shauna M. Levy, MD, MS

  • Tulane University School of Medicine
肥胖和代谢综合征

James L. Lewis III, MD

  • Brookwood Baptist Health and Saint Vincent’s Ascension Health, Birmingham
  • Nephrology Associates, PC, Birmingham, AL
电解质平衡, 甲状旁腺疾病, 水平衡, 酸碱平衡

Paul L. Liebert, MD

  • Tomah Memorial Hospital, Tomah, WI
运动损伤

Jane Liesveld, MD

  • James P. Wilmot Cancer Institute, University of Rochester Medical Center
骨髓增生性疾病

Brian Linde, MD, MPH

  • Yale Occ and Env Medicine Program
环境性与职业性肺部疾病

Christina C. Lindenmeyer, MD

  • Cleveland Clinic
  • Cleveland Clinic Lerner College of Medicine of Case Western Reserve University
肝脏和胆囊生物学

Sunny A. Linnebur, PharmD, BCPS, BCGP

  • Skaggs School of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences, University of Colorado
衰老和药物

James H. Liu, MD

  • Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine
子宫内膜异位症

Eve D Losman, MD, MHSA

  • University of Michigan School of Medicine
家庭暴力和性侵犯

Andrew M. Luks, MD

  • University of Washington
  • University of Washington
高原病

Kristle Lee Lynch, MD

  • Perelman School of Medicine at The University of Pennsylvania
  • University of Pennsylvania
食管和吞咽疾病

Shalini S. Lynch, PharmD

  • University of California San Francisco School of Pharmacy
药物概述, 影响药物反应的因素, 非处方药

Joanne Lynn, MD, MA, MS

  • The George Washington University Medical Center
死亡与临终

Geetha Maddukuri, MD

  • Saint Louis University
  • VA St Louis Health Care System
肾脏和尿路疾病的症状

James M. Madsen, MD, MPH

  • University of Florida
  • U.S. Army Medical Research Institute of Chemical Defense (USAMRICD)
大规模杀伤性武器

Mustafa A. Mafraji, MD

  • Rush University Medical Center
常见影像学检查

Kenneth Maiese, MD

  • Rutgers University
  • National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute
昏迷和意识障碍

Zubair Malik, MD

  • Virtua Health System
胃石和消化道异物, 吸收不良, 肠易激综合征 (IBS)

Anna Malkina, MD

  • University of California, San Francisco
肾衰竭

Brian F. Mandell, MD, PhD

  • Cleveland Clinic Lerner College of Medicine at Case Western Reserve University
痛风和焦磷酸钙性关节炎, 临床研究和医疗决策

Rita A. Manfredi, MD

  • George Washington University School of Medicine and Health Sciences
死亡与临终

Gordon Mao, MD

  • Indiana University School of Medicine
脊柱损伤, 颅脑外伤

Chelsea Marie, PhD

  • University of Virginia
寄生虫感染：肠外原虫, 寄生虫感染：肠道原虫和微孢子虫, 寄生虫感染：扁虫（绦虫）, 寄生虫感染：蛔虫（线虫）, 寄生虫感染：吸虫类（吸虫）, 寄生虫感染：概述

Bradley A. Maron, MD

  • University of Maryland School of Medicine
  • The University of Maryland Strategic Partnership
肺动脉高压

Daphne E. Smith Marsh, PharmD, BC-ADM, CDCES

  • University of Illinois at Chicago College of Pharmacy
  • Dept of Pharmacy Practice, UIC College of Pharmacy
品牌药和仿制药

Peter Martin, MD

  • Weill Cornell Medicine
淋巴瘤

Robert S. McKelvie, MD, PhD

  • Western University
  • McMaster University
运动与心脏

Jessica E. McLaughlin, MD

  • Medical University of South Carolina
女性生殖系统生物学

Jay Mehta, MD

  • Perelman School of Medicine at The University of Pennsylvania
  • The Children's Hospital of Pediatrics
儿童风湿性疾病

Sonia Mehta, MD

  • Vitreoretinal Diseases and Surgery Service, Wills Eye Hospital, Sidney Kimmel Medical College at Thomas Jefferson University
视网膜疾病

Joshua S. Mervis, MD

  • Tufts University School of Medicine
褥疮

Kevin Messacar, MD, PhD

  • University of Colorado Department of Pediatrics, Section of Infectious Diseases
肠道病毒

Denise Millstine, MD

  • Mayo Clinic
整合、补充和替代医学

L. Brent Mitchell, MD

  • Libin Cardiovascular Institute, University of Calgary
异常心律

Kris M. Mogensen, MS, RD-AP

  • Department of Nutrition, Brigham and Women's Hospital
营养支持

Julie S. Moldenhauer, MD

  • Children's Hospital of Philadelphia
  • The University of Pennsylvania Perelman School of Medicine
待产和分娩, 分娩并发症, 产后护理

Peter J. Moley, MD

  • Hospital for Special Surgery
  • Weill Cornell Medical College
下背部痛及颈痛

Richard E. Moon, MD

  • Duke University Medical Center
  • Center for Hyperbaric Medicine and Environmental Physiology
潜水和压缩气体损伤

Sheldon R. Morris, MD, MPH

  • University of California San Diego
性传播感染 (STI)

Sam P. Most, MD

  • Stanford University Medical Center
颌面损伤

Christine Moutier, MD

  • American Foundation For Suicide Prevention
自杀和自伤行为

Jessian L. Muñoz, MD, PhD, MPH

  • Baylor College of Medicine
正常妊娠

Vinod E. Nambudiri, MD, MBA, EdM

  • Harvard Medical School
  • Brigham and Women's Hospital/Dana-Farber Cancer Institute
皮肤癌

Edward A. Nardell, MD

  • Harvard Medical School
  • Brigham & Women's Hospital
  • T.H.Chan Harvard School of Public Health
结核病和相关感染

Michelle Nessen, MD

  • Tulane University School of Medicine
肥胖和代谢综合征

Eric Noyes, MD

  • University of Saskatchewan
  • Saskatchewan Movement Disorders Program
运动障碍

Lukas M. Nystrom, MD

  • Cleveland Clinic Lerner College of Medicine and Case Western Reserve University
骨与关节肿瘤

Frank O'Brien, MD

  • Washington University in St. Louis
  • Washington University School of Medicine
肾脏滤过疾病, 影响肾小管细胞的疾病

Adedamola A. Ogunniyi, MD

  • Harbor-UCLA Medical Center
  • David Geffen School of Medicine at University of California Los Angeles
晕动病

Gerald F. O’Malley, DO

  • Grand Strand Regional Medical Center
  • Sidney Kimmel School of Medicine, Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
中毒, 违禁毒品和毒物

Rika O’Malley, MD

  • Grand Strand Medical Center
中毒, 违禁毒品和毒物

Victor E. Ortega, MD, PhD

  • Mayo Clinic
  • Mayo Clinic Arizona Center for Individualized Medicine
哮喘

Robert L. Owens, MD

  • University of California San Diego
睡眠呼吸暂停

Quasar S. Padiath, MBBS, PhD

  • University of Pittsburgh
遗传学

Federico E. Parodi, MD

  • University of North Carolina School of Medicine
主动脉及其分支疾病

Bhakti K. Patel, MD

  • University of Chicago
呼吸衰竭和急性呼吸窘迫综合征

Avinash S. Patil, MD

  • University of Arizona College of Medicine
  • Valley Perinatal Services
妊娠期用药和物质使用

Richard D. Pearson, MD

  • University of Virginia School of Medicine
寄生虫感染：肠外原虫

Alicia R. Pekarsky, MD

  • State University of New York Upstate Medical University, Upstate Golisano Children's Hospital
  • Upstate Medical University/Golisano Children’s Hospital
儿童忽视和虐待

Joan Pellegrino, MD

  • Upstate Medical University
骨骼、关节和肌肉的出生缺陷, 面部和颅骨出生缺陷

Daniel M. Peraza, MD

  • Geisel School of Medicine at Dartmouth University
水疱疾病

Cory Perugino, DO

  • Harvard Medical School
  • Massachusetts General Hospital
IgG4 相关疾病

Frank Pessler, MD, PhD

  • Helmholtz Centre for Infection Research
儿童骨骼疾病, 儿童结缔组织病

William A. Petri, Jr, MD, PhD

  • University of Virginia School of Medicine
  • University of Virginia
寄生虫感染：肠外原虫, 寄生虫感染：肠道原虫和微孢子虫, 寄生虫感染：扁虫（绦虫）, 寄生虫感染：蛔虫（线虫）, 寄生虫感染：吸虫类（吸虫）, 立克次体及相关感染, 寄生虫感染：概述

Katharine Anne Phillips, MD

  • Weill Cornell Medical College
  • New York-Presbyterian Hospital
强迫症及相关障碍

Tania J. Phillips, MD

  • Boston University School of Medicine
褥疮

JoAnn V. Pinkerton, MD

  • University of Virginia Health System
绝经, 月经失调和阴道异常出血

Michael Joseph Pistoria, MEng, DO

  • Lehigh Valley Hospital - Coordinated Health
医院护理

Thaddeus Mason Pope, JD, PhD

  • Mitchell Hamline School of Law
法律和伦理问题

Nina N. Powell-Hamilton, MD

  • Sidney Kimmel Medical College at Thomas Jefferson University
  • Nemours
出生缺陷概述, 染色体和基因异常

Pallavi Pradeep, MD

  • University of Chicago
胆固醇障碍性疾病

Glenn M. Preminger, MD

  • Duke Comprehensive Kidney Stone Center
  • Duke University Medical Center
尿路结石, 肾脏和尿路生物学, 尿路梗阻

Judith J. Prochaska, PhD, MPH

  • Stanford Prevention Research Center, Stanford University
  • Stanford Health Care
使用烟草

Levi D. Procter, MD

  • Virginia Commonwealth University School of Medicine
低血压和休克

Christopher P. Raab, MD

  • Sidney Kimmel Medical College at Thomas Jefferson University
  • Nemours/Alfred I. duPont Hospital for Children
各种婴幼儿疾病

Ronald Rabinowitz, MD

  • University of Rochester Medical Center
  • Golisano Children's Hospital at Strong
尿路和生殖器出生缺陷

Najib M Rahman, BMBCh MA (oxon) DPhil

  • University of Oxford
胸膜和纵隔疾病

Alex Rajput, MD

  • University of Saskatchewan
  • Saskatchewan Movement Disorders Program
运动障碍

Pedro T. Ramirez, MD

  • Houston Methodist Hospital
女性生殖系统的癌症

Robert W. Rebar, MD

  • Western Michigan University Homer Stryker M.D. School of Medicine
不孕症和反复流产

Carrie A. Redlich, MD, MPH

  • Yale Occupational and Environmental Medicine Program Yale School of Medicine
  • Department of Environmental Health Sciences Yale School of Public Health
环境性与职业性肺部疾病

Wingfield E. Rehmus, MD, MPH

  • University of British Columbia
  • BC Children’s Hospital, Division of Dermatology
皮肤细菌感染

Douglas J. Rhee, MD

  • University Hospitals/Case Western Reserve University
青光眼

David Richards, MD

  • University of Colorado School of Medicine
  • Denver Health Medical Center
淹溺

Malcolm K. Robinson, MD

  • Harvard Medical School
  • Brigham and Women's Hospital
营养支持

Michael Rubin, MDCM

  • New York Presbyterian Hospital-Cornell Medical Center
颅颈交界区病变, 脊髓疾病, 周围神经和相关疾病, 脑神经疾病, 肌营养不良及相关疾病

Sean R. Rudnick, MD

  • Wake Forest University School of Medicine
卟啉病

Thomas M. Ruenger, MD, PhD

  • Georg-August University of Göttingen, Germany
  • Lahey Hospital and Medical Center
皮肤瘙痒和皮炎

Atenodoro R. Ruiz, Jr., MD

  • The Medical City, Pasig City, Philippines
吸收不良

Daniel P. Runde, MD, MME

  • University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics
电和闪电击伤

J. Mark Ruscin, PharmD, FCCP, BCPS

  • Southern Illinois University Edwardsville School of Pharmacy
衰老和药物

John Safar, DDS, MAGD, ABGD

  • Texas A&M University College of Dentistry
口腔急症

Birendra P. Sah, MD, FCCP

  • Upstate Medical University
结节病

Yedidya Saiman, MD, PhD

  • Lewis Katz School of Medicine, Temple University
肝脏、胆囊及胆道疾病的诊断, 胆囊和胆管疾病

Gloria Salvo, MD

  • MD Anderson Cancer Center
女性生殖系统的癌症

Vaishali Sanchorawala, MD

  • Boston University School of Medicine and Boston Medical Center
淀粉样变性

Christopher Sanford, MD, MPH, DTM&H

  • University of Washington
旅行与健康

Ravindra Sarode, MD

  • The University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
  • The University of Texas Southwestern Clinical Laboratory Services
血液生物学, 输血

Clarence T. Sasaki, MD

  • Yale University School of Medicine
喉部疾病

Margot L. Savoy, MD, MPH

  • Lewis Katz School of Medicine at Temple University
  • American Academy of Family Physicians
免疫接种

Gregory Sawicki, MD, MPH

  • Harvard Medical School
  • Boston Children's Hospital
囊性纤维化

Bradley A. Schiff, MD

  • Montefiore Medical Center, The University Hospital of Albert Einstein College of Medicine
口腔、鼻、和喉癌

Shira A. Schlesinger, MD, MPH

  • Harbor-UCLA Medical Center
  • Harbor-UCLA Medical Center
  • Newport Beach Fire Department
心脏骤停和心肺复苏 (CPR)

Richard J. Schwab, MD

  • University of Pennsylvania, Division of Sleep Medicine
  • Penn Sleep Center
睡眠障碍

Sanjay Sethi, MD

  • University at Buffalo, Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences
急性支气管炎, 肺炎, 肺脓肿

Udayan K. Shah, MD, MBA

  • Sidney Kimmel Medical College at Thomas Jefferson University
  • Jefferson Health
儿童耳鼻喉疾病

Laura Shane-McWhorter, PharmD

  • University of Utah College of Pharmacy
膳食补充剂和维生素

Michael J. Shea, MD

  • Michigan Medicine at the University of Michigan
心脏和血管疾病的诊断, 心脏和血管生物学, 心脏和血管疾病的症状

Patrick J. Shenot, MD

  • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
尿失禁, 阴茎和睾丸疾病

Stephen D. Silberstein, MD

  • Sidney Kimmel Medical College at Thomas Jefferson University
头痛

Michael J. Smith, MD, MSCE

  • Duke University School of Medicine
儿童疫苗接种

David Spiegel, MD

  • Stanford University School of Medicine
  • Stanford University School of Medicine
分离性障碍

Aparna Sridhar, MD

  • UCLA Health
早期妊娠疾病

Richard G. Stefanacci, DO, MGH, MBA

  • Thomas Jefferson University, Jefferson College of Population Health
衰老与生活质量, 老年人的步态障碍, 老年人跌倒, 老龄化

Dan J. Stein, MD, PhD

  • University of Cape Town
强迫症及相关障碍

Trevor Steinbach, MD

  • University of Colorado
支气管扩张和肺不张

David R. Steinberg, MD

  • Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania
  • University of Pennsylvania
手部疾病

Jan J. Stokosa, CP

  • American Prosthetics Institute, Ltd
  • Stokosa Prosthetic Clinic
假肢学

Michael B. Streiff, MD

  • Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine
凝血功能障碍引起的出血, 过度凝血, 凝血过程

Tisha Suboc, MD

  • Rush University
心肌病

Stephen Brian Sulkes, MD

  • Golisano Children’s Hospital at Strong, University of Rochester School of Medicine and Dentistry
儿童行为问题, 学习和发育障碍

Rosalyn Sulyanto, DMD, MS

  • Boston Children's Hospital
  • Harvard School of Dental Medicine
口腔和牙齿生物学

Ranya N. Sweis, MD, MS

  • Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine
  • Northwestern Medicine - Bluhm Cardiovascular Institute
冠状动脉疾病

Zeba A. Syed, MD

  • Wills Eye Hospital
  • Sidney Kimmel Medical College at Thomas Jefferson University
结膜和巩膜疾病

Carol Tamminga, MD

  • UT Southwestern Medical Dallas
精神分裂症和相关障碍

David Tanen, MD

  • David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA
  • Harbor-UCLA Medical Center
高温损害

Koon K. Teo, MBBCh, PhD

  • McMaster University
外周动脉疾病

Brenda L. Tesini, MD

  • University of Rochester School of Medicine and Dentistry
  • University of Rochester Medical Center
痘病毒, 婴儿和儿童常见病毒感染

George Thanassoulis, MD, MSc

  • McGill University
  • McGill University Health Center
动脉粥样硬化

Danielle Tholey, MD

  • Sidney Kimmel Medical College at Thomas Jefferson University
  • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
药物与肝脏, 肝病的临床表现, 肝脏肿瘤

Andrea D. Thompson, MD, PhD

  • University of Michigan
心脏和血管疾病的症状

James T. Ubertalli, DMD

  • Hingham, MA
牙周疾病

Nimish Vakil, MD

  • University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health
胃炎和消化性溃疡病

Philbert Yuan Van, MD

  • US Army Reserve
  • Oregon Health and Science University
腹部损伤

Maria T. Vazquez-Pertejo, MD, FACP

  • Wellington Regional Medical Center
感染性疾病的诊断, 细菌感染：革兰氏阴性菌, 细菌感染：革兰氏阳性菌, 细菌感染：概述, 细菌感染：厌氧菌, 细菌感染：螺旋体, 脑膜炎球菌感染, 感染性疾病的生物学

Paschalis Vergidis, MD, MSc

  • Mayo Clinic College of Medicine & Science
真菌感染

M. Cristina Victorio, MD

  • Akron Children's Hospital
  • Northeast Ohio Medical University
儿童神经皮肤综合征, 儿童神经系统疾病

Alexandra Villa-Forte, MD, MPH

  • Cleveland Clinic
人体, 肌肉骨骼疾病的症状, 肌肉骨骼系统生物学, 肌肉骨骼疾病的诊断, 血管性疾病

Anthony Villano, MD

  • Fox Chase Cancer Center
消化系统肿瘤

Aaron E. Walfish, MD

  • Mount Sinai Medical Center
炎症性肠病 (IBD)

B. Timothy Walsh, MD

  • College of Physicians and Surgeons, Columbia University
  • New York State Psychiatric Institute
进食障碍

Andrew W. Walter, MS, MD

  • Sidney Kimmel Medical College at Thomas Jefferson University
  • Nemours/Alfred I. duPont Hospital for Children
新生儿的血液问题

Michael R. Wasserman, MD

  • California Association of Long Term Care Medicine
充分利用卫生保健, 非特异性症状

Geoffrey A. Weinberg, MD

  • Golisano Children’s Hospital
  • University of Rochester School of Medicine and Dentistry
儿童中人类免疫缺陷病毒 (HIV) 感染, 婴儿和儿童的细菌感染

Thomas G. Weiser, MD, MPH

  • Stanford University School of Medicine
胸部创伤

Brian J. Werth, PharmD

  • University of Washington School of Pharmacy
抗生素

Jayne R. Wilkinson, MD, MSCE

  • University of Pennsylvania, Perelman School of Medicine
  • VA Medical Center
老年人的步态障碍, 老年人跌倒

Robert A. Wise, MD

  • Johns Hopkins Asthma and Allergy Center
  • Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine
慢性阻塞性肺疾病（COPD）

Kinanah Yaseen, MD

  • Cleveland Clinic
关节疾病, 系统性风湿性疾病

Kee Kiat Yeo, MD

  • Harvard Medical School
  • Dana-Farber / Boston Children’s Cancer and Blood Disorders Center
儿童期肿瘤

William F. Young, Jr, MD, MSc

  • Mayo Clinic College of Medicine
内分泌系统生物学

Thomas M. Yuill, PhD

  • University of Wisconsin-Madison
虫媒病毒、沙粒病毒、线状病毒

Zhiwei Zhang, MD

  • Loma Linda University School of Medicine
  • VA Loma Linda Healthcare System
肾血管疾病

Mark Zimmerman, MD

  • South County Psychiatry
  • Brown University School of Medicine
人格障碍